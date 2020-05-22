Dodgeland to have late June graduation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JUNEAU – There is a good possibility that an ice breaker question for incoming college freshman in the fall might be about the type of graduation the student had while attending high school.

School districts have had to think outside of the box while coming up with new plans for the graduating classes from virtual ceremonies to moving the ceremony into summer.

Dodgeland High School has joined the ranks of the school who have decided to move the ceremony into the summer. Dodgeland graduates will take the stage on June 25. The change to the graduation date, from June 7, was approved by the Dodgeland Board of Education on Monday.

“Our seniors have missed so much of their last year with us,” Dodgeland middle and high school principal Jessica Johnson told the school board. “We want their graduation to be as special as we can possibly make it.”

The rationale for this decision was to provide time for the administration to monitor relevant COVID–19 guidance and consider alternatives to a virtual graduation ceremony, Dodgeland Administrator Annette Thompson said.

