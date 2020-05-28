Dogs, parrot die in house fire in Beaver Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Five dogs and a parrot died as a result of a house fire Thursday at 123 Gould St. in Beaver Dam.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue Department, the initial report came in at 9:45 a.m. about a house fire with multiple animals trapped. Fire units arrived and reported light smoke appeared to be coming from the second floor rear of the two-story single family home.

No one was home at the time the fire broke out, but the homeowner, Ronald Gaspardo, came home to discover the fire. Firefighters were told by Gaspardo there was several dogs, cats, and a parrot still in the home.

Beaver Dam Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire located in a second floor bedroom, according to the press release. Five deceased dogs and a parrot were located in another bedroom on the second floor. Firefighters were able to successfully rescue three other dogs. One cat eluded capture but was seen by the homeowner after the fire was extinguished. Gaspardo has two cats that remain unaccounted for.

Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Dispatch, Dodge County Humane Society, and Alliant Energy.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour.

