HORICON — Dollar General’s newest store at 704 Washington St. in Horicon is now open.
The major discount retailer will celebrate the store’s official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday with free prizes and special deals.
Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
Horicon Mayor Jim Grigg said the city did not provide any tax increment financing incentives to attract the business to the area.
“We’re happy they’re here,” he said. “Once the site plan was approved they went to work. It’s a fast opening.”
The new store offers products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items. The 9,100-square-foot building has a sales floor of about 7,300-square-feet.
According to the company’s website, Dollar General was founded in 1939 as Turner and Son Wholesale by J.L. Turner and Cal Turner Sr.
The father-and-son team pioneered the dollar-store concept when they opened the first Dollar General retail location in Springfield, Kentucky in 1955.
Today, the company employs more than 141,000 people through 16,000 retail stores, 16 distribution centers and four DG Fresh facilities in 44 states.
The Horicon business will employ 6-10 employees.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development in a press release. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
The company has an abundant presence locally, with store locations in Randolph, Columbus, Juneau, Waupun and a Fox Lake store that opened in December.
Mayor Grigg said the city has been without a grocery store for many years, and Dollar General will help fill that void somewhat.
“If you’re hungry, you can now stop at Dollar General, LeRoy Meats or Kwik Trip to find something to eat without having to leave town,” he said.
