Donation adds needed space in Baraboo Public Library expansion, renovation

“We need little spaces, like for the literacy tutors to meet with their students, but larger, but not huge spaces, are also something we’ve gotten so many requests for over the years but could never do anything about,” Wheeler said.

The community room is another planned item on a list of improvements slated for the expansion set to break ground in spring. The building has not been updated since 1982. Bergin said the current timeline calls for a formal groundbreaking in the first week of April, with the first phase focused on the construction of the new 22,000 square-foot space and set to be completed in May 2022. Phase two will be the renovation of the 14,000 square feet of existing space set to begin once the new section is opened and slated for completion in September 2022.

An important point for the public to remember, Bergin said, is that the library will continue to serve the public even as the project goes on. As the library has been operating with its programs in 2020, it will continue to host them either virtually or in other places, like city parks.

“We’re going to be able to offer most of our services during the renovation,” Bergin said.