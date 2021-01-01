Donation adds needed space in Baraboo Public Library expansion, renovation

The Baraboo Public Library recently received another contribution to aid in its plan to expand and improve its space from the W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation.
Library Director Jessica Bergin said the $100,000 donation will allow the facility to provide a space for those looking to host small business meetings, in person or virtual through the use of video conference technology, or gather as groups.
“People have been looking for meeting space for years,” Bergin said. “Two years ago when we did our community-wide survey, we got a lot of responses, including people in groups, small businesses, etc. who were looking for places to meet... and we just didn’t have that to offer. We’re thrilled we’ll be able to offer that to the community now.”
The community room, which Bergin referred to as “sort of a boardroom-style space,” will have space for roughly 12 to 15 people. It will be for public use based on a reservation system and will be named for the family foundation that Bergin said has supported the library for years with other donations.
“They were interested to hear about it and invited myself and one of our board members to one of their meetings,” Bergin said. “They contacted us later to say they wanted to talk through the specific space in the new building.”
Adult Programming Coordinator Joan Wheeler echoed the need for a meeting space and said the community room would be highly useful for book groups to meet to discuss literary works among various other uses.
“We need little spaces, like for the literacy tutors to meet with their students, but larger, but not huge spaces, are also something we’ve gotten so many requests for over the years but could never do anything about,” Wheeler said.
The community room is another planned item on a list of improvements slated for the expansion set to break ground in spring. The building has not been updated since 1982. Bergin said the current timeline calls for a formal groundbreaking in the first week of April, with the first phase focused on the construction of the new 22,000 square-foot space and set to be completed in May 2022. Phase two will be the renovation of the 14,000 square feet of existing space set to begin once the new section is opened and slated for completion in September 2022.
An important point for the public to remember, Bergin said, is that the library will continue to serve the public even as the project goes on. As the library has been operating with its programs in 2020, it will continue to host them either virtually or in other places, like city parks.
“We’re going to be able to offer most of our services during the renovation,” Bergin said.
Bergin said once the full project is done, the library will be renamed the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library as a stipulation of a $2.5 million donation from Juanita Schadde, who said she wanted to recognize the family with decades of ties to Baraboo. The Carnegie designation is in reference to the wealthy industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who funded and designed thousands of libraries throughout the country in the early 20th century, including the Baraboo library, which opened in 1903.
