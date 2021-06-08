Donation brings new screen, sound and lighting system to historical Baraboo theater

Shipped from the Netherlands, the new screen arrived Aug. 15, but installation was delayed because of the building’s age. McEvilly said workers had to redesign the rigging system, put in new structural supports and bring in a rigging team from Madison to hang it.

Because of its weight, bringing the screen inside the building became a community effort. Marketing Director Shannon Hill said the theater crew had help that day from Hill’s Electric, the Baraboo police and fire departments, Deppe Transit and the Baraboo District Ambulance Service.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was pretty exciting to get our screen in, because it was this 2,000-pound, 52-foot monstrous thing that we had to get in, and it was really neat to see our community come together,” Hill said, noting that it was all hands-on-deck to help the Al., “and they all did it just out of the kindness of their heart.”

It’s the third screen ever put up at the theater, she estimated in an email, “so we hope this one will hang for many years to come and show many many movies.”