Locals donors came together to help a parade float after someone stole a purple Christmas tree in broad daylight.
Every year, after Annabelle's Ice Cream Parlor in Beaver Dam closes for the season, owners Ann and Jason Loppnow turn the lot over to sell Christmas trees. This year, they are offering colored Christmas trees, and a purple one was made up for C.A.R.E. for Dodge County, a nonprofit that does work on substance abuse, to use in its float in the holiday parade in December. The purple tree for C.A.R.E. was out on display to promote the colored trees in the meantime.
"Somebody pulled up in front of our building here, put their flashers on, hopped out, grabbed the three, threw it in their car and took off," Jason Loppnow said. "The only reason why we knew all this is because another customer was out here and was walking in and said, 'oh, you sold your purple Christmas tree.'"
It had not been sold. The Loppnows called the police and filed a report when they realized what happened. The police filed an entry for the theft around 3 p.m. Monday to investigate. Police Chief John Kreuziger said there are no suspects at this time and the department is looking into whether there is video footage available of the incident.
"...They headed down Madison Street, so I drove down Madison Street looking for every gray SUV to see if there were any purple needles behind them" Loppnow said.
Then came the time for social media.
"We did what everyone does nowadays," Loppnow said. "We posted it on Facebook to get it going out there and see if we can catch this sucker."
The original Facebook post drew hundreds of shares, and Annabelle's had some good news to share two days later: The tree was covered. Tim Sheppard, Chris Prust and Gary Schultz, who are involved with car racing teams that Annabelle's sponsors, came in with a surprise donation to replace the cost of the stolen tree.
Loppnow said other people have offered the same thing and they directed them to CARE for Dodge County. They plan to talk about the possibility of doing fundraisers for the organization.
Loppnow is working to perfect the process of painting the trees, which uses a nozzle, like the one used to spray leaves in a garden, to coat the trees in a special dye made by the Kirk Company out of Wautoma. A variety of colors are available for an extra $30 painting fee, on top of the price of the tree itself, made to order.
