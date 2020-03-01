Donkey basketball raises funds, awareness for FFA

Donkey basketball was not just fun and games for Portage FFA, it helped the organization raise funds and awareness about its mission.

“There’s an ag tie in, it’s a family-oriented event, kid friendly and it brings a big crowd for the organization during a time of year when people don’t really come out,” said Dave Harvey a Portage FFA Alumni member. “It raises awareness.”

The event Saturday closed out National FFA week for the Portage chapter, and served as a fundraiser. Funds from the event, which is held every other year, pay for members to attend leadership conferences and agriculture competitions. The funds also go toward scholarships for student members.

Four different teams competed in the tournament, community members, staff members, FFA members and student athletes. In one game, student athletes and FFA members played against each other, in another staff and community members competed.

FFA Alumni held a 50/50 raffle, half of the funds raised went to the winning team, the other half is donated back to FFA .

“We’re kind of like the boosters organization, so we help them with fees and expenses for competitions and going to nationals,” said Harvey. “That way they don’t have to worry about it in August when they get back to school.”