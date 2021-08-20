'Down the drain': Baraboo veterans react to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

When retired Capt. Benoit Letendre of the Marine Corps served in Afghanistan in 2004, he felt the U.S. had “some handle” on the situation.

As the country falls again to Taliban control amid the U.S. departure, he said it looks just as it did on Sept. 10, 2001.

“Nothing has changed,” he said. “We’re basically right back to where we were before.”

The 47-year-old Baraboo lawyer spent 10 years as a Marine, deploying to Afghanistan for about six months in 2004 and to Iraq for another six months a year later. Letendre is currently in the U.S. Army Reserve. He shared his thoughts on the current situation on behalf of himself, not the Army Reserve.

“My personal position is that it was a mistake to withdraw. And it was particularly ham-fisted to withdraw this summer,” he said.