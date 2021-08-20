'Down the drain': Baraboo veterans react to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

When retired Capt. Benoit Letendre of the Marine Corps served in Afghanistan in 2004, he felt the U.S. had “some handle” on the situation.
As the country falls again to Taliban control amid the U.S. departure, he said it looks just as it did on Sept. 10, 2001.
“Nothing has changed,” he said. “We’re basically right back to where we were before.”
The 47-year-old Baraboo lawyer spent 10 years as a Marine, deploying to Afghanistan for about six months in 2004 and to Iraq for another six months a year later. Letendre is currently in the U.S. Army Reserve. He shared his thoughts on the current situation on behalf of himself, not the Army Reserve.
“My personal position is that it was a mistake to withdraw. And it was particularly ham-fisted to withdraw this summer,” he said.
U.S. commanders warned of the possibility that Taliban forces could amass power and mount sustained attacks more easily in the summer, Letendre said. He said it would have been better to wait until winter before pulling American troops and leaving the Afghan government on its own: “Whether or not the government would have been able to withstand the attacks in the ensuing spring or summer is obviously a question we’ll never know the answer to, but I think it was at least worth trying.”
He said the U.S. should have garrisoned a few thousand soldiers there, keeping a presence similar to what it had before the withdrawal.
“I think everyone’s pretty shocked, including the current administration, at how quickly the Taliban was able to regain control of the country, and I think that everyone is a little surprised at how the military and the administration has been able to handle the withdrawal of American forces,” Letendre said. “… That’s not a political statement. I think that’s bipartisan. I think everyone’s just kind of wondering how this happened.”
Retired Sgt. Maj. Bryan Ward, 65, of Baraboo said he thought the Afghan government collapse was “inevitable” because members of its military, rebuilt over two decades with the support of U.S. training and funding, wouldn’t fight. Other countries encountered the same problem in Afghanistan in the past, he said.
“It’s pretty bad when you’re protecting somebody else’s country and they don’t even protect it themselves,” Ward said.
As a Marine from 1977-2007, Ward has spent a total of nine years in the Middle East, including Afghanistan in the late 1970s. He also did three tours in Iraq and was part of Operation Desert Storm, he said.
“We’re pretty upset and kind of saddened that all that work went down the drain,” Ward said.
Letendre, noting his own 18-year-old daughter, expressed concern for the Afghan women and girls who will be living under Taliban rule. Despite its leaders promising to respect women, “I’m not super optimistic that that is going to be any different than the way it was back in 2001 before we invaded,” he said.
Another concern he has is for the locals left behind who helped the U.S. in various ways. That situation also damages the U.S.’s credibility and international standing, making it harder to get assistance in the future from locals in other countries, Letendre said.
“I think we owe a debt that we can probably never repay to a lot of the Afghan civilians who helped us steadfastly over two decades, and so I have a real problem with us leaving, for instance, interpreters who at great risk to themselves and their families supported the United States military, the CIA, the State Department, over 20 years, who are now being left there. I don’t think that that’s what we stand for as a country,” Letendre said.
Many of those people face a long trek across occupied land to get to Bagram Air Base for their ticket out of Afghanistan, he said, adding, “It’s unclear to me how you do that without risking your life and without getting killed.
“And one of the terrifying things with the Taliban, of course, is that they don’t just kill you. They kill you, they kill your wife, they kill your kids, they kill your grandparents, they kill your parents. They kill everybody. That’s just kind of what they do.”
