Downtown Baraboo gears up for summer events, with caution

“To mitigate the possibility of people walking around without masks, the health department has requested, as we did in the fall, to not have outdoor food vendors,” Wickus said. “That would create a situation where people would be taking off their masks to eat or drink in the fair area. Those are the big adjustments we made.”

The organization also plans to run the farmers market from May to October as it did in 2020. ART June, which isn’t an event held by the organization, is slated for June 19. There will also be the circus celebration July 10, the sidewalk sale and Made in Baraboo Market Aug. 13 and 14 and the Brew Ha Ha Sept. 24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steffes said not only did they work in conjunction with health officials, but also gained the usual approval from the city of Baraboo, which has expressed concern with public events during the pandemic when requested by other groups.

Though Steffes acknowledged that during COVID-19, there is no such thing as a guaranteed schedule, the organization is hopeful no “significant flare up” will cause changes to their plans.