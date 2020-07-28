Downtown Baraboo Inc. works with city to add outdoor dining options during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A collaborative effort between Downtown Baraboo Inc. and the city provides more outdoor options for diners reluctant to sit indoors while COVID-19 continues to spread among the populace.

Lacey Steffes, of Downtown Baraboo, said Tuesday the idea behind four extra picnic tables in the courthouse square has been to support downtown businesses, mostly restaurants, and provide a feeling of safety to residents and people from out of town.

“We want to give our visitors, or locals, the opportunity to use downtown Baraboo businesses,” said Steffes, who owns the downtown business Spa Serenity. “It was really a collaborative effort.”

The tables were provided through approval from the city Parks and Recreation Commission during its meeting July 13. Steffes said execution of the plan came after talks with the city emergency management team. The group asked if it could provide anything to ensure downtown businesses could continue despite the pandemic, Steffes said.

Mike Hardy, director of the Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said the department generally only gives additional tables during special weekend events, but the special circumstances of COVID-19 meant the city had fewer park and shelter rentals.