Downtown Beaver Dam Fall Fest expands activities

After canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions, the annual Downtown Beaver Dam Fall Fest is back with an expanded list of activities Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We just picked up from where we ended last year before cancellation,” said committee member Ruth Metz. “Our goal then was to improve on the first year, and we’re certainly doing that for this year’s event. There’s certainly a lot to see already with store window and street decorations in place. It’s very exciting. I can’t wait.”

The 100 block of Front Street will be closed to allow safe walking for all, whether they choose to wear a costume or not.

“There are going to be so many fun family activities downtown,” said committee member Sandy Dray. “I’m so excited because two years ago this festival was huge. The kids will love it, and so will adults. There is really something for everyone, and we invite all to come and join in the fun.”

Activities include a costume contest at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, kids activities and games, downtown scavenger and rock hunts with prizes, a food truck court, music, business specials, trick or treating at more than 35 downtown businesses and more.