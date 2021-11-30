Downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade returns: COVID precautions urged as event moves forward

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Participating downtown businesses will offer a cocoa walk-and-shop, a visit with Santa at BMO Harris Bank drive-through and a holiday open house at the Beaver Dam Chamber, 126 S. Spring St., from 4:30 to the end of the parade. The Community Christmas Tree will be lit outside at 5 p.m.

Dozens of downtown business owners and employees have already decorated their windows, and members of the public may vote for their favorites through Friday on the Downtown Beaver Dam Facebook page.

Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. The route has been changed to include the second block of Front Street. Following line-up on North Madison Street, Rowell Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way, entries will head east on Front Street, turn south on South Spring Street and end at Mill Street. Traffic will be rerouted to detour around downtown.

“We’ve wanted to include more of downtown for years, and this is what we’ve come up with,” said Beal-Loeck. “A lot of businesses in the 200 block were feeling left out and wanted to be part of the event. This will include them and give more room for social distancing as well.”