Downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade returns: COVID precautions urged as event moves forward

Following bad weather in 2018 and COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, plans are set for this year’s 28th Downtown Beaver Dam Holiday Parade.
More than 40 entries are set to step off next Saturday.
“We’ve got so much participation this year, which is great to see,” said committee member Kristi Hartzheim. “It’s exciting to see this much enthusiasm returning this year. We all have so much to be grateful for.”
Committee members started to meet in August and activities are being coordinated with Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, civic groups and businesses.
“There will be activities going on around the city all day,” said committee member Beal-Loeck. “Everyone is invited to join in the fun.”
The day starts with “Grinch Toast Sticks” delivered to cars from 9 to 11 a.m. at Bayside Supper Club, W9231 Highway G. The Grinch will greet people as they purchase their breakfasts for $5 each.
From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be holiday giveaways at the Beaver Dam Chamber, the Beaver Dam Police Department (including Santa), the American Bank drive-through on North Spring Street, Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department (The Watermark), Dance Now! Dance Studio, Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, Hometown Pharmacy drive-through, Trinity United Methodist Church, Martial Arts America, Elite Dance Center, Slumberland Furniture, Holiday Inn, Tower Lanes and Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena.
Participating downtown businesses will offer a cocoa walk-and-shop, a visit with Santa at BMO Harris Bank drive-through and a holiday open house at the Beaver Dam Chamber, 126 S. Spring St., from 4:30 to the end of the parade. The Community Christmas Tree will be lit outside at 5 p.m.
Dozens of downtown business owners and employees have already decorated their windows, and members of the public may vote for their favorites through Friday on the Downtown Beaver Dam Facebook page.
Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:30 p.m. The route has been changed to include the second block of Front Street. Following line-up on North Madison Street, Rowell Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way, entries will head east on Front Street, turn south on South Spring Street and end at Mill Street. Traffic will be rerouted to detour around downtown.
“We’ve wanted to include more of downtown for years, and this is what we’ve come up with,” said Beal-Loeck. “A lot of businesses in the 200 block were feeling left out and wanted to be part of the event. This will include them and give more room for social distancing as well.”
This year’s theme is “Songs of the Season.” Parade marshal is Kraig Kasten, honored for his years of leadership at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and his many civic involvements.
COVID precautions are urged, although being outside will help to keep members of the public safe.
“If you feel sick stay at home,” said Beal-Loeck. “If you want to wear a mask it’s all about what you feel comfortable with. It will be so nice to have the event this year. It’s been a rough couple of years. People need to put some fun back into their lives.”
Safety precautions are handled by Beaver Dam Police Department, including having vehicles located at parade entry points, with barricades, according to Beal-Loeck.
The parade is expected to last 45 minutes to an hour. Following the parade will be an afterglow with snow dogs and a photo opportunity at Ooga Brewing Company.