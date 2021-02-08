Downtown Beaver Dam offers classes that can bring out your creative side

Mary Jo Homan did not enjoy art class as much as her husband Travis did while growing up, but they both found an artistic activity to do together at Art on the Town in downtown Beaver Dam.
The two spent Tuesday night in the professional ceramic studio at 127 Front St.
“We chose this for date night,” Mary Jo Homan said. “He was familiar with it, but I wasn’t. I was willing to try.”
Art on the Town is a place where people can meet to both create and sell art. There are activities for all ages, interests and skill levels. Owner Kris Schumacker-Rasmussen, who also teaches art at Beaver Dam Middle School, said it offers classes, paint your own pottery, drop-in art making experiences, exhibition space, and the use of studio and materials for creative endeavors.
Schumacker-Rasmussen said the shop opened up a year ago and had to be closed down for some time due to COVID-19. One side of the studio was opened back up in December, and both sides of the building were opened back up in June. Safety practices are followed and masks are required to be in the building.
“We also offer curbside pick-up for the take and make kits,” Schumacker-Rasmussen said.
Manager Jen Mersch started the pottery classes that the Homans participated in. There are two options, an hour and a half class or participants can hone their skills during a five week class where people meet for 2 ½ hours per week.
“The one night class is just a taste of using the wheel, and we work on skills like centering,” Mersch said. “You can make a piece or two. The five week class there is more time to finish pieces and look at craftsmanship.”
Mersch said the classes have filled quickly and participants can always come back during open studio time to continue working on the craft. The classes are limited to four people.
Art on the Town is open 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursdays, Friday noon until 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will open by appointment as well.