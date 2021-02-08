Downtown Beaver Dam offers classes that can bring out your creative side

Mary Jo Homan did not enjoy art class as much as her husband Travis did while growing up, but they both found an artistic activity to do together at Art on the Town in downtown Beaver Dam.

The two spent Tuesday night in the professional ceramic studio at 127 Front St.

“We chose this for date night,” Mary Jo Homan said. “He was familiar with it, but I wasn’t. I was willing to try.”

Art on the Town is a place where people can meet to both create and sell art. There are activities for all ages, interests and skill levels. Owner Kris Schumacker-Rasmussen, who also teaches art at Beaver Dam Middle School, said it offers classes, paint your own pottery, drop-in art making experiences, exhibition space, and the use of studio and materials for creative endeavors.

Schumacker-Rasmussen said the shop opened up a year ago and had to be closed down for some time due to COVID-19. One side of the studio was opened back up in December, and both sides of the building were opened back up in June. Safety practices are followed and masks are required to be in the building.

“We also offer curbside pick-up for the take and make kits,” Schumacker-Rasmussen said.