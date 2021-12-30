Downtown café testing the Portage market

Carrie Lynn’s Coffee on the corner of DeWitt Street and West Conant Street recently opened and the owner continues to make changes to best fit Portage.
Carrie Deignan is the owner of Carrie Lynn’s that opened in October. Deignan’s background is in property management and marketing.
“It’s all about location,” Deignan said. “When I saw the ‘For Rent’ sign go up it seemed like a perfect fit.”
Deignan has four daughters and said there isn’t a place for her to sit and gather with others while her kids were attending after school activities like practice for sports in Portage.
The layout of 322 DeWitt St. was office space and needed to be remodeled before Deignan could turn her idea into a reality. That original idea for the rented space would be a flower shop.
“Eventually I thought I wanted to make run a café where people can hang,” Deignan said. “And this place is so cozy.”
Carrie Lynn’s is testing out different coffee bean suppliers to find what customers like the most. Deignan had to learn about coffee when she opened the café.
“I didn’t know what espresso was, so I had to teach myself about it,” Deignan said. “I learned about espresso; how to make it, what people like about it and how to customize drinks.”
That knowledge had made her a barista that asks how the customer likes their coffee.
“Some people don’t know what a latte is and I can make the drink based on what they like,” Deignan said. “If they like the espresso flavors in the latte or if they like the milk or other flavor. I can make the drink the way they like it. I think it’s the teacher in me that wants to learn and teach others.
If they don’t like espresso or coffee drinks there are other drinks available at Carrie Lynn’s.
“I’ve got all types of tea and hot chocolate for people,” Deignan said.”
Carrie Lynn’s also offers baked goods and sandwich options.
“There’s no oven because the space used to be offices, I can heat up muffins I make at home. I do have this griddle so I can prepare egg sandwiches and other breakfast sandwiches,” Deignan said.
Deignan prides herself on her decorating ability through thrift shopping has a room in the café that will be available for rental parties. She said there is a possibility to decorate and prepare the room in any style.
“The goal is to rent out this space for work parties, wedding showers or baby showers,” Deignan said. “People will be able to rent the room and I’ll provide the food, drinks and decorations.”
As Deignan continues to find out what works best for her and her customers the current hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to Noon on weekends.
Carrie Lynn’s is currently a one-person operation with Deignan handling all the work. She anticipates getting to know the customers and area before hiring anyone to help her out as she finds out what hours of operation are best for the café.