Downtown café testing the Portage market

That knowledge had made her a barista that asks how the customer likes their coffee.

“Some people don’t know what a latte is and I can make the drink based on what they like,” Deignan said. “If they like the espresso flavors in the latte or if they like the milk or other flavor. I can make the drink the way they like it. I think it’s the teacher in me that wants to learn and teach others.

If they don’t like espresso or coffee drinks there are other drinks available at Carrie Lynn’s.

“I’ve got all types of tea and hot chocolate for people,” Deignan said.”

Carrie Lynn’s also offers baked goods and sandwich options.

“There’s no oven because the space used to be offices, I can heat up muffins I make at home. I do have this griddle so I can prepare egg sandwiches and other breakfast sandwiches,” Deignan said.

Deignan prides herself on her decorating ability through thrift shopping has a room in the café that will be available for rental parties. She said there is a possibility to decorate and prepare the room in any style.