Downtown celebrates Earth Day: Annual Beaver Dam even set for April 24

Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. is planning its seventh annual Earth Day Celebration and Downtown Cleanup for April 24. Participants will meet at the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave, with registration at 9 a.m.
“We can all play a part in looking after the earth and keeping it clean for our own and future generations,” said committee organizer and event chair Jon Abfall. “We’re hoping for a large number of people to join us for our special events that day, and to help us in our efforts to keep downtown looking clean and green.”
Social distancing will be encouraged. Mask wearing, since activities are outdoors, is optional.
Cleanup crews will be dispatched to designated areas to pick up debris from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A tree planting ceremony will be held outside DCCA at 10:30 a.m. where Beaver Dam Urban Forester John Neumann will talk about the benefits of planting trees.
At the south end of the Tower Parking Lot, Habitat for Humanity ReStore is sponsoring an e-cycle event (for electronics only) from 9 a.m. to noon. Items accepted for a fee include TVs and CRT Monitors at $1.50 cents per inch (measured diagonally with consoles taken at $2 per inch). VCRs, fax machines, printers and stereo components will be recycled for $5 each, with keyboards and mice taken for $1. Office machines will be taken for $10 each.
Items accepted for free include computers and laptops, cellphones, lithium-ion batteries, lead acid batteries, cable boxes/game consoles, disc drives and hard drives.
“We’re proud to offer this option on behalf of Habitat for Humanity, and we hope a lot of people take advantage of it,” said Beaver Dam ReStore manager Laura Goral. “After all, we’re all in this together.”
All regular metals, including non-working, non-refrigerant appliances, recycling are received at the ReStore, 1022 Madison St., during business hours, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Civic, school and other groups wishing to get involved are urged to contact Abfall at jsabfall@live.com or 920-887-7953.
Continuing the Earth Day theme, Friends of Beaver Dam Community Library will offer “Take and Make Art Kits” April 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The earth-friendly crafts are for all ages and abilities, and are available while supplies last.
Environmentalist Archan Sramek will offer a “Sustainable Pop-Up Graffiti Project” on the corner of Front and Center Streets at 8 p.m., April 23 and 24.