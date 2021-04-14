Downtown celebrates Earth Day: Annual Beaver Dam even set for April 24

Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. is planning its seventh annual Earth Day Celebration and Downtown Cleanup for April 24. Participants will meet at the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave, with registration at 9 a.m.

“We can all play a part in looking after the earth and keeping it clean for our own and future generations,” said committee organizer and event chair Jon Abfall. “We’re hoping for a large number of people to join us for our special events that day, and to help us in our efforts to keep downtown looking clean and green.”

Social distancing will be encouraged. Mask wearing, since activities are outdoors, is optional.

Cleanup crews will be dispatched to designated areas to pick up debris from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A tree planting ceremony will be held outside DCCA at 10:30 a.m. where Beaver Dam Urban Forester John Neumann will talk about the benefits of planting trees.