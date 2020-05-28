Downtown Columbus businesses open back up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbus is open for business, for the most part.

Downtown businesses have started opening their doors to the public again following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the “safer at home” order made by Gov. Tony Evers and Health Sec. Andrea Palm, though they have been taking extra steps to ensure customer safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“I will say these first couple days were stressful and a little nerve-wracking because of the virus. You don’t want to put anyone at risk, or myself,” said Brooke Saunders, owner of the Chipped and Cracked nail salon, 131 E. James St. “I feel good about going forward from here.”

Earlier this month, while still closed, Saunders re-gifted $25 of every $75 gift card purchase to nurses in honor of National Nurse’s Day. Her salon reached six years open this year and she said she has built a good clientele base and is booked all the way into June. She is keeping appointments more local as possible clients call in from Dane County, where there are still more restrictions on businesses.