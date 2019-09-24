Looking for a fun way to spend a fall afternoon and maybe get a little tipsy? The Wisconsin Dells’ second annual fall wine walk is the event for you.
Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, the fall wine walk will take participants to 21 across the downtown Dells, where each host will serve up a white and red wine, along with unique food pairings. According to Jenifer Dobbs of the Wisconsin Dells Visitors Bureau, wine walkers can expect a wide range of both wines and food along with them.
“Each location serves a sampling of a red wine and a white wine,” Dobbs said. “And each of the shops and restaurants pair them with really neat food options. They really go above and beyond to make a nice pairing.”
The fall walk was introduced in 2018 as a complement to the hugely successful spring walk, which completed its seventh iteration in May of this year. Dobbs said the addition of the fall walk came largely from the success and high participation in the spring.
“The spring wine walk had been in existence for seven years, and it was so successful that we added a fall wine walk,” Dobbs said. “This is its second year.”
While the spring walk is held on a Friday evening, its fall counterpart takes place on a Saturday afternoon, to combat the earlier onset of darkness in October.
The start time has actually moved up an hour from 2018, since starting even at 3 p.m. meant night set in well before the walk’s conclusion. This year, however, organizers hope to dodge that issue with a 2 p.m. start.
“Last year we did it 3 to seven, but because it was starting to get really dark early, we decided to move it up an hour,” Dobbs said.
The cooler temperatures in October compared to May aren’t expected to deter participants or ticket sales. Dobbs said the fall walk attracted roughly 650 participants in 2018, only its first year. This year, with the walk still more than a week away, the Visitors Bureau has sold more than 700 tickets.
