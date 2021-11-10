Downtown Dells ready for the holidays with return of Tree of Light, Christmas activities

The holiday season is underway, and Wisconsin Dells is hosting series of events and displays to welcome in Christmas.
Starting Nov. 12, the Tree of Light will return to the River Walk with a lighting ceremony. Visitors and residents can head down to the River Walk near Broadway St. to view the 55 foot silver maple tree and the 30,000 lights that adorn the tree from 4:30-11 p.m. Nov. 12 through Jan.1.
“There’s only one other tree of this magnitude in the country,” said Jennifer Dobbs, Festival and Events Manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.
The Tree of Light is returning in 2021 for the second year following a successful first showing in 2020 despite the lighting ceremony being cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We were very happy, I think it provided a little bit of happiness on top of everything that was going on with COVID last year and kind of in that unknowing spot of where we were, I think it was fantastic for the community,” Dobbs said. “It drew a lot of people from Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago area and brought them to the Dells area to look at the tree, because until you see it it’s really hard to imagine how massive it is.”
Although the Tree of Light is the holiday focal point of the River Walk, visitors can walk the whole walk to enjoy about 75 other decorated trees sponsored by either a community member or business in the Dells.
“That’s been something that’s really nice and really beautiful along the River Walk,” Dobbs said.
Beginning Nov. 12 and running through Dec. 23 visitors can check out family activities at the Tree of Light, including visits from Santa Clause or Santa and his reindeers, performances by the Wisconsin Dells High School band and choir, the Wisconsin Dells Middle School band and choir, caroling by the Wisconsin Dickens Carolers and coffee treats and apple cider treats provided by The VUE Boutique Hotel.
An Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt is returning for the fourth year Dec. 5, with local businesses providing a twist on the holiday tradition. Participants can stop in at the Visitor Bureau where they will receive a map of downtown stores. Individuals then can to each one of the downtown stores participating and find the elf hidden at the store, after which they will get a stamp on their map. Those who complete the map can turn it in at the Visitor’s Bureau for a gift bag.
“We’ve been doing it for a couple year… it was something that was really popular last year and we added to it,” Dobbs said.
For more information on the Tree of Light and other Wisconsin Dells holiday activities visit the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau website at wisdells.com.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.