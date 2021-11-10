Downtown Dells ready for the holidays with return of Tree of Light, Christmas activities

The holiday season is underway, and Wisconsin Dells is hosting series of events and displays to welcome in Christmas.

Starting Nov. 12, the Tree of Light will return to the River Walk with a lighting ceremony. Visitors and residents can head down to the River Walk near Broadway St. to view the 55 foot silver maple tree and the 30,000 lights that adorn the tree from 4:30-11 p.m. Nov. 12 through Jan.1.

“There’s only one other tree of this magnitude in the country,” said Jennifer Dobbs, Festival and Events Manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau.

The Tree of Light is returning in 2021 for the second year following a successful first showing in 2020 despite the lighting ceremony being cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We were very happy, I think it provided a little bit of happiness on top of everything that was going on with COVID last year and kind of in that unknowing spot of where we were, I think it was fantastic for the community,” Dobbs said. “It drew a lot of people from Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago area and brought them to the Dells area to look at the tree, because until you see it it’s really hard to imagine how massive it is.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}