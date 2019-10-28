After spending more than 10 years working in restaurants, Jillian Campbell spreading her wings in the ownership field.
Campbell took over as owner of the downtown Dells staple River Walk Pub in July of this year, and she is dead-set on making the riverfront eatery a destination restaurant in the city.
“I always wanted my own place, and the right opportunity came along, and here I am,” Campbell said.
According to Campbell, she spent a decade working as the general manager and bar manager at Brat House Grill in Lake Delton before the opportunity to purchase River Walk Pub came up this past summer. Campbell actually grew up spending time with the previous owner, who was a longtime family friend.
Campbell, a lifelong Dells native, calls herself a “river girl,” and loves being able to look out over the water at work every day. She finds joy in it every morning.
“I come in the morning and I look out at the river,” Campbell said. “And I just get a little teary-eyed. I just can’t believe that it’s mine.”
Campbell’s affinity for the restaurant grew from her many trips in her young adulthood as well as its prime riverside location. She said she loves the atmosphere and decor of the classic Dells that runs through River Walk Pub.
But that doesn’t mean Campbell is standing pat as she transitions into restaurant ownership. She wants to bring an air of excitement to the classic restaurant, starting with a new menu all set to launch in November.
“It’s going to be a lot of homemade items,” Campbell said. “Some homemade wonton wraps with havarti cheese and a dip that’s going to be one of our staples… but we will never get rid of our broasted chicken or prime rib sandwich.”
Campbell wanted to make sure that although she is bringing new changes to spice up the restaurant and make her mark, it will still recognizably be the River Walk Pub. The new food and drink menu won’t change that.
She acknowledged that the transition to ownership hasn’t been easy or straightforward, but that her fiancé Cody and holdover kitchen manager Chuckie have been massively helpful in smoothing out the transition.
