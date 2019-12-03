Downtown Beaver Dam is sparkling during the holiday season, with a number of events planned to attract both commerce and fun from now through New Year’s Day.
From now through Dec. 22, the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 120 Maple Ave., will offer its Holiday Gift Gallery, with handcrafted items created by local artists. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
“This is a place where you can purchase unique, handmade pieces of art, jewelry and other items,” said Dodge County Center for the Arts President Kraig Kasten. “These items will make the perfect gifts for the people in your lives who desire something different, unique and special.”
On Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. the center will host “Painting Made Easy.” The workshop costs $25 per person and includes all the supplies needed to create a masterpiece suitable for home enhancement or holiday giving.
Another shopping opportunity is the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Mistletoe Marketplace Thursday. The event will be held at Stormy’s Music Venue, 208 Front St., from 3 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
“Area craftspeople will be selling handmade wares, there will be raffle prizes and more,” said Mistletoe Marketplace Committee Chair Lindsay Storm. “Get your holiday shopping done and support Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. all at the same time. We will also have drink specials, music and food for purchase, and a raffle for great prizes from our vendors.”
Saturday,will begin with the 35th annual visit with Santa at the Heffron White House, 112 Washington St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We see the kids and grandkids of people who have come to the open house over the years,” said Heffron White House Owner Tom Heffron. “We’re happy to maintain a tradition that marks the beginning of the Christmas season here in Beaver Dam.”
Each child receives a Christmas stocking and a small gift and everyone gets a free candy cane. Parking is available in the nearby Beaver Dam Police Department lot.
Throughout downtown Saturday, participating businesses will offer cocoa and treats, along with special promotions and sales.
Also on Saturday the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Holiday Open House at the Old Depot, 127 S. Spring St. The event will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., and will feature free cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider. Mayor Becky Glewen will light the official Christmas tree outside at about 5:10 p.m.
The Dodge County Historical Society will host its annual open house Saturday, from 1 to 7 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. Special this year, at 4 p.m., will be nostalgic and funny readings from Beaver Dam's past.
The 28th annual Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Holiday Parade starts lining up Saturday, at 4 p.m. on South Center Street between Front and Mill streets. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will proceed east on Front Street to South Spring Street and south on South Spring Street. It ends at Mill Street. This year’s theme is holiday movies.
“There are so many great family-oriented holiday movies to choose from, so we expect some terrific entries,” said Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Holiday Parade Committee Co-chair Kristi Hartzheim. “We are very excited to see which movies will be represented.”
Bev Beal-Loeck, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Holiday Parade Committee Co-chair, invites everyone to attend.
"It takes an incredible amount of effort for a community like Beaver Dam to present a parade and after party like this," she said. "The result is a joyful event and an amazing sharing of community camaraderie. It's all free and we try to make it fun for all."
The year’s parade will feature the Beaver Dam Police Department Color Guard, the Beaver Dam High School Band, fire and police vehicles, dozens of floats and other entries.
This year’s honorary parade marshal is Mary Fitzgerald. According to her nomination for 2018 Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, “Her volunteerism throughout her varied career has been a constant benefit for the many organizations she has supported with her time over the years. Her affinity to help those with special needs has been a particular blessing for the community.”
As always Santa will be in the last unit of the parade and will head over to The Watermark to greet children of all ages after the parade.
An “After Party” will follow at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., with Santa, beverages, snacks, and the announcement of the parade entry and “Community Coloring Contest” winners. The second in a series of wooden train cars will be distributed there by craftsmen from the City of Beaver Dam Senior Wood Shop.
Before and after the parade through Jan. 1 all are invited to enjoy the results of the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Holiday Window Decorating Contest. The top three winners will be announced at the After Party.
The Beaver Dam Rotary Club light display at Swan City Park will also be lit from now through Jan. 1. Beaver Dam Rotary Club and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt have led efforts to get the event going, and greatly expanded displays are featured. Lit trees, financed by area businesses and civic groups, line a path leading to displays that have been added inside the park.
According to Schmidt, food donations will be collected in the park to benefit local food pantries.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church will once again present its annual Live Nativity Dec. 18, following the 6 p.m. worship service. Members of the congregation have played the roles of the Holy Family, shepherds and wise men. Animals featured in past re-enactments include a live donkey, sheep, llamas, goats and other friendly creatures. Both members and non-members are welcome to attend.
