Downtown group, residents want Hallmark to make a movie in Baraboo

Their message, including the press releases that explain why Hallmark should make a movie here, is extended as far as Chicago, Minneapolis “and everywhere in between,” Steffes said. “We have everything they need here to make the movie without bringing anything in.”

Downtown Baraboo has so far reached out to Hallmark via social media -- tagging them in various holiday posts on Facebook and Twitter -- and the group hopes to soon develop a more direct relationship with the company.

Steffes estimated Hallmark Channel produces between 25 and 35 original holiday movies every year, many of them with similar plots taking place in “charming small towns” like Baraboo.

“They feature lots of beautiful decorations, friendly store-owners -- I think we fit right in.”

Todd Wickus, owner of Just Imagine Toys for the past 25 years and a member of the Downtown Baraboo board, said that if Hallmark were to ever add up Barbaoo highlights, the company would see “there’s more than enough energy, downtown, for a Christmas movie.”

Wickus, too, highlighted the city’s setting, its history and regularly-held Christmas events but emphasized the people as the best reason for Hallmark to visit and stay a while.

“There’s always a friendly smile and hello,” Wickus said of the Baraboo residents including shop owners during Christmastime. “When you go to larger city or the mall, just count how many times you'll get that same greeting (and compare it to Baraboo). Our people are a big part of this and that’s everybody, not just the people working downtown.”

