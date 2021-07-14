Downtown Mauston Music Nights summer concert series launched

Live music is coming to Mauston on a pair of Friday nights this summer, part of a new summer music series called Downtown Mauston Music Nights.
The series is the brainchild, and hosted by, Tabitha Lueneburg and Rebekah Vetter of Lilies N grace Boutique.
“Where (Rebekah) is from, there used to be a lot of these types of events in a very small town,” Lueneburg said. “We wondered why Mauston doesn’t do these things, so we thought ‘Why don’t we?’”
The city of Mauston will close down a section of La Crosse Street in downtown Mauston for the concert. The first night of the concert series is July 16 and features Cougar Wagon Band. The band begins playing at 6 p.m., with Lueneburg describing their style as 1970s, 1980s and 1990s cover rock.
“They’re totally songs everyone can sing along to,” Lueneburg said.
A second night is scheduled for Aug. 13 and will have a live DJ from WRJC from 6-8 p.m., followed by Aaron Scott, a New Lisbon singer who competed on The Voice, performing at 8 p.m.
Vetter said the concert series will have a variety of activities for kids including bounce houses, glitter tattoos, cotton candy and popcorn, a dunk tank, the Penny the Pup mascot from the Bank of Mauston and more. The kid’s zone is sponsored by St. Vincent De Paul and will have a Hawaiian theme for the various activities. Proceeds from the dunk tank will go to the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation in Lyndon Station.
Besides the music and kids activities the series will host 20 vendors offering crafts, food trucks and an ice cream truck. Beer, liquor, soda and water are available for purchase.
“The entire area will be fenced off so it will basically be a giant beer garden,” Vetter said.
Funds from the purchase of concession goes towards funding the bands. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs, though chairs will be set up in the dining areas.
“The concert is free, the kid zone or if buying crafts or things like that there’s a nominal fee, but to just come and hang out and listen to the music is free,” Lueneburg said. “The local business owners have really come together to put this event on and we cannot have done it without them.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.