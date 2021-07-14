Downtown Mauston Music Nights summer concert series launched

Live music is coming to Mauston on a pair of Friday nights this summer, part of a new summer music series called Downtown Mauston Music Nights.

The series is the brainchild, and hosted by, Tabitha Lueneburg and Rebekah Vetter of Lilies N grace Boutique.

“Where (Rebekah) is from, there used to be a lot of these types of events in a very small town,” Lueneburg said. “We wondered why Mauston doesn’t do these things, so we thought ‘Why don’t we?’”

The city of Mauston will close down a section of La Crosse Street in downtown Mauston for the concert. The first night of the concert series is July 16 and features Cougar Wagon Band. The band begins playing at 6 p.m., with Lueneburg describing their style as 1970s, 1980s and 1990s cover rock.

“They’re totally songs everyone can sing along to,” Lueneburg said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second night is scheduled for Aug. 13 and will have a live DJ from WRJC from 6-8 p.m., followed by Aaron Scott, a New Lisbon singer who competed on The Voice, performing at 8 p.m.