Downtown Mayville shop offers 'personality': Store's reputation grows in upstairs spot

“It’s all made of real wood and can last forever if customers want it to,” she said. “Since it’s so affordable they can also enjoy it for as long as they want and replace it when they like. This is a phenomenal place to come and get really nice looking pieces for really low prices – often less expensive than the cheap furniture found in the marketplace today.”

Offerings also include items for babies and children – at a fraction of the cost of new.

“A lot of kids change their minds about what they want their bedrooms to look like so we can help with that as well,” Jean said.

She also offers decorating tips, easy pickup using the building’s massive elevator and seeks out particular pieces that clients are looking for.

Repurposing is where the Natrops shine. Jean, a graduate of the Layton School of Art (now the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design), has had an eye for design since childhood. Now she often enhances traditional furniture with painted designs. The family’s homes on John Street and Kekoskee streets have showcased the couple’s talents, along with their enterprises at “Artistry” in the Red Brick School building on North Main Street and at The Carriage Haus Shops in downtown Mayville.