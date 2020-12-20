Downtown Portage stores offer private shopping sessions

They wanted to offer an alternative to big box stores and anxiety over crowds of people, Cooper said.

“We had so many people say they didn’t want to go into stores with the COVID crisis going on,” Cooper said. “They’ve been very appreciative. I know some people wouldn’t have come out at all otherwise.”

Cooper said they devised the plan after the pandemic meant they wouldn’t be able to hold their annual customer appreciation celebration.

“We tried to do something kind of outside the box,” Cooper said.

The Mercantile and BonBon and Bordeaux are offering the sessions through Wednesday. Polnow said they plan to continue the practice at Fancy Pants and the Smart Women shops, which share the block on the other side of the street, indefinitely.

Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, said downtown businesses within the city are not alone in their need for alternative methods of maintaining customer support as small businesses throughout the country struggle to balance COVID-19 safety measures with daily business.

“Many in the businesses, not only in our community but all over, have had to make changes and be creative,” Hanson said.