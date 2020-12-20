Downtown Portage stores offer private shopping sessions

For downtown Portage shop owners, offering private shopping sessions wasn’t so much about making a profit, but to provide a space where those who may not be able to go shopping in person could feel safe.
Cindy Polnow, owner of Fancy Pants and Smart Woman clothing stores, said the business of roughly 35 years had to adjust when the coronavirus pandemic closures and safety measures altered business. They began offering curbside pickup, delivery and Polnow said they decided to offer private shopping sessions as well.
“We welcome anyone who is looking for a safer shopping experience,” Polnow said. “There’s some people that would love to get out but just don't want to be exposed to a lot of people.”
Tracy Cooper, co-owner of The Mercantile and BonBon and Bordeaux with her daughter Olivia Stefonek, said offering private shopping sessions since the beginning of November has been about “50% effective” by comparison to what she thought was possible, but was glad to offer a place for people with health conditions to go. Many of their customers are considered at higher risk if they catch COVID-19.
The Mercantile is a gift shop with a variety of items sold by a cooperative of local vendors. BonBon and Bordeaux, which is run out of the same building along the 100 block of West Cook Street, is a wine and dessert boutique.
They wanted to offer an alternative to big box stores and anxiety over crowds of people, Cooper said.
“We had so many people say they didn’t want to go into stores with the COVID crisis going on,” Cooper said. “They’ve been very appreciative. I know some people wouldn’t have come out at all otherwise.”
Cooper said they devised the plan after the pandemic meant they wouldn’t be able to hold their annual customer appreciation celebration.
“We tried to do something kind of outside the box,” Cooper said.
The Mercantile and BonBon and Bordeaux are offering the sessions through Wednesday. Polnow said they plan to continue the practice at Fancy Pants and the Smart Women shops, which share the block on the other side of the street, indefinitely.
Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, said downtown businesses within the city are not alone in their need for alternative methods of maintaining customer support as small businesses throughout the country struggle to balance COVID-19 safety measures with daily business.
“Many in the businesses, not only in our community but all over, have had to make changes and be creative,” Hanson said.
The unique opportunity to “pamper” yourself seemed like a positive plan when she first heard of Polnow and Cooper as well as other stores like Wilz Hometown Pharmacy and Prairie Flower Beads offering sessions beginning in early December.
“I think it’s giving people an opportunity who may not want to go into a store at this point, gives them an opportunity to get out and still shop locally at our businesses here,” Hanson said. “And also, to have your own private shopping opportunity; I think that’s a really neat idea.”
Cooper said their business has been “blessed” in support of the community even as economic hardships hit business owners throughout the country. They wanted to ensure they could give everyone a chance to get out into the world and see people while partaking in a familiar ritual.
“It’s been nice because, one thing I’ve noticed, is people do like to come in and visit and talk while they’re doing this,” Cooper said. “We’ve been so closed in throughout COVID, so I think it’s been fun for people to have an opportunity to come out and shop like that.”
