Downtown Wisconsin Dells summer entertainment season starts June 16

Downtown summer entertainment in Wisconsin Dells will start in mid-June at a new location.

This year’s entertainment will be held in a spot along the Riverwalk by the Riverwalk Pub and behind Wizard Quest, according to Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. It is the same spot where the farmers market will be held, which started May 30 and will run until Oct. 3.

The spot is a temporary location as the city looks to construct Elm Street Plaza as an option to host entertainment in the long-term. Last year, summer entertainment was held on the corner of Cedar and Broadway, also known as the Trumble Lot. Entertainment was held last year with some precautions in place with tables and chairs spaced 10 feet apart, hand washing and hand sanitizing stations.