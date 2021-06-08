Downtown Wisconsin Dells summer entertainment season starts June 16

Downtown summer entertainment in Wisconsin Dells will start in mid-June at a new location.
This year’s entertainment will be held in a spot along the Riverwalk by the Riverwalk Pub and behind Wizard Quest, according to Jenifer Dobbs, festival and events manager with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. It is the same spot where the farmers market will be held, which started May 30 and will run until Oct. 3.
The spot is a temporary location as the city looks to construct Elm Street Plaza as an option to host entertainment in the long-term. Last year, summer entertainment was held on the corner of Cedar and Broadway, also known as the Trumble Lot. Entertainment was held last year with some precautions in place with tables and chairs spaced 10 feet apart, hand washing and hand sanitizing stations.
Despite the pandemic, Dobbs said last year's entertainment season went "fantastic." She is also expecting a successful season in 2021. Tables and chairs will be spaced out and hand sanitizing stations will be set up at the venue as precautions against COVID-19, she said. Masks will be optional.
Dobbs said the choice of the Riverwalk was the best option for this year since the Trumble Lot was sold to new owners. The new owners plan to turn the former location for downtown entertainment into a beer garden and restaurant.
“We had to take a close look at downtown to try to find a location that people would enjoy the entertainment,” Dobbs said.
Entertainment will run nightly from June 16 until Sept. 5 and is sponsored by the Business Improvement District Committee. Downtown entertainment kicks off with Swing Crew. Other local favorites, like TJ Howell, and bands from outside the Dells area, like Jim Gaff Band, are also scheduled to perform this summer, she said. Dobbs said summer entertainment will include various acts, including musical performances and family entertainment.
“There is absolutely a little bit of everything,” she said. Entertainers come from all over the state including Green Bay, Milwaukee and some passing through from Chicago to Minneapolis.
The full entertainment listings can be found on the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau website wisdells.com and clicking on the “Dells River District Entertainment.”
The stage's backdrop will feature the Wisconsin River. Picnic chairs and tables will be set up along the park for guests to sit, Dobbs said. People can also bring blankets to sit on the grass. The entertainment attracts a mix of both locals and tourists enjoying downtown, Dobbs said.
For more information, call the visitor and convention bureau welcome center at 608-254-8088, email at info@wisdells.com or visit its website at wisdells.com.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.