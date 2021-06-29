Downtown Wisconsin Dells will host Independence Day celebration, resorts hosting own activities

People can park in the surrounding city lots or off street parking around Wisconsin Dells, she said. The rain date is July 5. Should inclement weather be an issue an announcement will be made on the Downtown Wisconsin Dells Facebook page, Dobbs said.

The same celebration was held last year, but was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance was also down last year due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic to get people together this year for Independence Day,” Dobbs said. “2020 was an odd year, we weren’t able to move forward with a lot of the events that we wanted to.”

“We’re hoping a lot of people get out and enjoy the holiday with their family and friends,” Dobbs said.

Handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be available for people to use as a precaution against COVID-19. Picnic tables in lot 7 will be spaced out and spectators are encouraged to be respectful of others space, she said.