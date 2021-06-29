 Skip to main content
Downtown Wisconsin Dells will host Independence Day celebration, resorts hosting own activities
Downtown Wisconsin Dells will host Independence Day celebration, resorts hosting own activities

Downtown Wisconsin Dells is gearing up to host its own Fourth of July celebration with several activities, food and fireworks throughout the day.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. July 4 at the municipal building at 300 La Crosse Street. Free kids activities will include a mechanical bull and carnival type games where kids can win goodie bags, said Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs. Other activities will also be available include corn hole and balloon twisters, according to the Downtown Wisconsin Dells Facebook page. A kid’s pull will be held at 6 p.m. for those ages 4-12. Registration for the pedal pull will open at 5 p.m.

The Kilbourn Volunteer Fire Department will have beer for sale and the local Kiwanis Club will have hot dogs, ice cream treats and snacks for purchase.

People can park in the surrounding city lots or off street parking around Wisconsin Dells, she said. The rain date is July 5. Should inclement weather be an issue an announcement will be made on the Downtown Wisconsin Dells Facebook page, Dobbs said.

The same celebration was held last year, but was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance was also down last year due to the pandemic.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic to get people together this year for Independence Day,” Dobbs said. “2020 was an odd year, we weren’t able to move forward with a lot of the events that we wanted to.”

“We’re hoping a lot of people get out and enjoy the holiday with their family and friends,” Dobbs said.

Downtown Wisconsin Dells held its first show of free entertainment for the 2021 season June 16 with a performance by Swing Crew. Entertainment will continue at the Riverwalk throughout the summer until Labor Day weekend.

Handwashing and hand sanitizing stations will be available for people to use as a precaution against COVID-19. Picnic tables in lot 7 will be spaced out and spectators are encouraged to be respectful of others space, she said.

Local based band The Alley Katz will take the stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in parking lot 7 behind the municipal parking lot. Following the performance, Wisconsin Dells based The Swing Crew will play until the fireworks go off at dusk, around 9:30 p.m. While picnic tables will be available for people to sit in lot 7 to watch the fireworks, spectators can bring their own blankets and lawn chairs, she said.

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District gives overview of Independence Day events, decides placement for Christmas lights

Other resorts in Wisconsin Dells are hosting its own fireworks display and activities to celebrate the holiday. Kalahari Resorts will host its Red, White and Blue Fireworks Spectacular July 4 at dusk, according to the resorts website. Cost is $25 per vehicle. Wilderness Resort will also host its own Fourth of July activities with free games and activities starting at 11 a.m. July 4 and will also host fireworks at dusk, according to the resorts website. Chula Vista Resort will also activities and a fireworks display July 4, according to the resorts website.

Barabooms back in Baraboo Sunday with food, music and fireworks

More information on Fourth of July celebrations in the Wisconsin Dells area can be found at www.wisdells.com under the "Events" tab or visiting each of the resorts individual websites.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

