Doylestown contractor charged with tax fraud

A former contractor from Doylestown faces a state charge of theft by withholding taxes.

Norman Vick, 59, was charged Nov. 17 with one felony count of theft in a business setting. He is accused of withholding more than $103,000 in taxes from employee paychecks and then not depositing the money with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. He faces up to seven-and-a-half years in prison, five years of extended supervision and $25,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Vick employed 57 people between 2005 and 2014 who were subject to having their wages withheld for taxes at his construction business. A special agent with the Office of Criminal Investigation in the Department of Revenue examined records from that time and determined Vick withheld $103,533 from employee paychecks for income taxes and did not turn it over to the Department of Revenue.

The complaint says the employees filed their taxes as if the state received the money withheld from their paychecks, leading to a loss for the state.

An initial appearance is scheduled in Columbia County Circuit Court for Dec. 9.