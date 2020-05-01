Dozen students at J-1 dorm in Wisconsin Dells test positive for COVID-19

The residence hall has six separate dormitories. Bullock said students are being encouraged to practice proper social distancing and hand washing.

According to Lawther, every student and staff member at the dormitories was tested. The tests come more than three weeks after the facility saw two students test positive April 10.

In the initial set of cases April 10, one student living at the facility tested positive and another student who had recently left the facility tested positive. Officials were unable to initially test everyone at the facility due to a shortage of tests.

After the first two cases, occupants of the dormitory were either placed in isolation after showing symptoms of COVID-19, placed in quarantine without showing symptoms due to potential exposure or left in there room after not having exposure to those in the other groups and having no symptoms. Despite the precautions an additional 12 students tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 14. According to officials, one of the 14 students has recovered so far.

“Our job is to keep the students safe, housed, and fed,” Bullock said. “The community has been amazing in coming together and providing for the students.”

The students are being provided food by donations from the community and local businesses in the Wisconsin Dells area. Students who are unable to work are being allowed to stay at the dormitory rent free.

