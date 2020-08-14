Drive-through COVID-19 testing to offered in Waupun

Dodge County Public Health announced there will be free drive through COVID-19 testing for any Wisconsin resident from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 at Waupun High School, 801 E. Lincoln Ave.

No appointment is necessary. Resident's ages 5 and up are welcome. Residents do not need to have symptoms of coronavirus to be tested. Online registration will be available 24 hours in advance via QR code for your smartphone or upon arrival at the site.