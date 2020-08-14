You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-through COVID-19 testing to offered in Waupun
0 comments
alert top story

Drive-through COVID-19 testing to offered in Waupun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 coronavirus generic file photo 2 (copy)

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Dodge County Public Health announced there will be free drive through COVID-19 testing for any Wisconsin resident from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 at Waupun High School, 801 E. Lincoln Ave. 

No appointment is necessary. Resident's ages 5 and up are welcome. Residents do not need to have symptoms of coronavirus to be tested. Online registration will be available 24 hours in advance via QR code for your smartphone or upon arrival at the site.

A photo ID is not required but each person tested must provide their current name, address, phone number and date of birth.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Screenings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News