Drive-through COVID testing dates added in Cambria
Drive-through COVID testing dates added in Cambria

Testing

Sean Gilligan of the Wisconsin National Guard swabs someone Oct. 23 during a free community testing event at the Cambria Fire Department.

 SUSAN ENDRES, Portage Daily Register

Columbia County Public Health announced Friday free drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue in Cambria on Dec. 18, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and 26.

It will be held noon to 6 p.m. at Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth St. 

Enter through the rear of the department off of Highland Drive. The free testing is open to the community and appointments are not necessary.Online registration is encouraged to save time, but those who do not register online will be tested. Staff on site will assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

Due to the unknown amount of interest, prepare for potential wait times. It is requested that modes of transportation (vehicles, horse drawn buggies, etc.) form a line and stay in the mode of transportation at all times. No restroom facilities will be available on site. Plan accordingly.

The National Guard will do the testing, they will be in uniform and full personal protective equipment. Individuals will be contacted with their results within 3-7 business days.

Everyone is reminded to continue using safe practices like washing hands, staying home and social distancing. Visit www.co.columbia.wi.us for more information.

The dates are subject to change based on needs identified by the COVID-19 Response Team.

