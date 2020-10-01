Drive thru flu clinics set for Dodge County

COVID-19 made public health have to rethink how the shots would be offered, but the drive-thru option will allow the inclusion of the private school students.

“Unfortunately with COVID-19, we had to change plans and have decided to offer a drive-thru mass flu vaccine clinic opportunity,” Sauer said. “It will not be as convenient for families, as us going into the schools, but we are hoping that the availability to a free flu shot will help families out.”

Public Health nurses, along with Moraine Park Technical College nursing students, will be giving the vaccines, Sauer said.

“At this time, with public health being pretty stretched thin, we have decided to only do the vaccines at our office building in Juneau," Sauer said. "We feel this is pretty centrally located.”

Staff will be available to direct people to a lane where they will receive their vaccine.

“We do encourage parents to print out or pick up the administration form from their schools ahead of time and to have it filled out,” Sauer said. “This will save them time.”

Children will get the vaccine in their vehicle, but there will be a space/tent available if the child needs to come out for the vaccine.