Drive thru flu clinics set for Dodge County

Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam and Dodge County are offering quick options for people to get flu shots this year to help reduce the strain on area clinics, medical centers and hospitals.
“Annual flu vaccines are always important, but this year it is even more critical in order to allow our healthcare workers and healthcare systems to continue to care for people with COVID-19,” Dodge County Public Health Nurse Abby Sauer said. “We need to do everything possible to keep people flu free so we can focus on ending COVID-19.”
Dodge County Public Health is offering a free flu vaccine clinic for kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout the county on four different dates. The drive-thru clinic will be held at the Henry Dodge Building, 199 Highway DF, Juneau in the employee parking lot. People are asked to make appointments by calling 920-386-3500 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
The drive-thru clinics will be held Oct. 5, 6, 14 and 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. The flu shot is free for children and offered to students who live in or go to school in Dodge County. No health insurance information is needed. Consent forms are at the schools and must be turned in prior to receiving a shot. Face coverings are mandatory.
”Dodge County Public Health went into Dodgeland School last year for the first time in many years to do a mass flu clinic,” Sauer said. “This year in January, we set a goal to go into all the public schools. We wanted to offer flu vaccines to even more students.”
COVID-19 made public health have to rethink how the shots would be offered, but the drive-thru option will allow the inclusion of the private school students.
“Unfortunately with COVID-19, we had to change plans and have decided to offer a drive-thru mass flu vaccine clinic opportunity,” Sauer said. “It will not be as convenient for families, as us going into the schools, but we are hoping that the availability to a free flu shot will help families out.”
Public Health nurses, along with Moraine Park Technical College nursing students, will be giving the vaccines, Sauer said.
“At this time, with public health being pretty stretched thin, we have decided to only do the vaccines at our office building in Juneau," Sauer said. "We feel this is pretty centrally located.”
Staff will be available to direct people to a lane where they will receive their vaccine.
“We do encourage parents to print out or pick up the administration form from their schools ahead of time and to have it filled out,” Sauer said. “This will save them time.”
Children will get the vaccine in their vehicle, but there will be a space/tent available if the child needs to come out for the vaccine.
“Because we are giving the vaccine while they are in the car, we are asking that the upper arm be available and that they child be wearing a short sleeve shirt,” Sauer said.
Adults options also are available. Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is offering a mobile flu clinic beginning Oct. 7. The mobile unit will be located at 130 Warren St., Beaver Dam, in the parking lot near Entrance B, according to a press release from Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. The unit will increase access to the flu vaccine while reducing traffic inside the hospital.
To schedule an appointment at Marshfield to receive a flu vaccine, call 887-5975. Insurance and cash payments are accepted.
In addition to the mobile flu clinic, flu vaccines are available by contacting a primary care provider and many pharmacies.
