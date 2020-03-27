Bruce Wright, Baraboo, left, tells Baraboo Boys & Girls Club cook Gabe Williams how many meals he needs for his family Friday afternoon in the 1st Street parking lot of the Baraboo Civic Center. The club has given out 1,000 free meals since Monday for children 18 and under in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures. “They’re doing a good job, and I thank God for them,” Wright said. “We’re all trying to stay safe as much as we can, but I still don’t believe this virus. It’s just the idea that every time election time comes around, there’s always something. That’s my opinion.”