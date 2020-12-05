Driver dies after crashing into Rock Springs building

A person died after their vehicle stuck a building in Rock Springs Saturday morning.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, they received a report at 2:28 a.m. of a structure fire. When they responded, they found a car had crashed into a building killing the driver.

The driver had been going west on East Broadway at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Freedom Fire, Baraboo Fire, Reedsburg Fire and EMS, Alliant Energy, Sauk County Highway Department, Village of Rock Springs Public Works, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation.