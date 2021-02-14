Driver injured in town of Herman crash (copy)

A driver was injured in a crash in the town of Herman Saturday.

According to information provided by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 33 about 0.2 miles east of Idaho Road around 2:20 p.m.

The initial investigation found that a 2011 Jeep was traveling east on Highway 33 and approached a curve in the road to the left. The Jeep failed to get through the curve and went off the road on the right side. The Jeep hit an embankment, vaulted and overturned.

A 60-year-old driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained injuries and was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The driver was thought to have sustained life-threatening injuries, but the injuries were not as serious as originally believed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The office was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Allenton Fire and EMS and the Dodge County Highway Department.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

