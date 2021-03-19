 Skip to main content
Driver injured in town of Leroy crash
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A motorcycle operator received serious injuries in a crash Friday.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to a motorcycle crash on State Highway 175 near County Road HH in the town of Leroy about 11:28 a.m.

The initial investigation showed that a 2003 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 175 at a high rate of speed when it passed over a small hill and began to slide on the road. The motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road, hit a mailbox and overturned in a cornfield. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle as it slid and turned over the field. The driver was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle operator, a 25-year-old, sustained serious injuries and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The office was assisted by Brownsville Fire, Mayville EMS, Fond du Lac paramedics and Flight for Life.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

