2 drivers hospitalized in Portage collision
2 drivers hospitalized in Portage collision

2-vehicle crash

Emergency workers assist in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash Monday on Highway 33 in Portage.

 RICHARD HOEGE/Contributed

Two people were taken to Divine Savior Healthcare for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Portage.

A driver of a Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Highway 33 and attempted to make a U-turn at Fairfield Road into the path of a small commercial van traveling west on Highway 33, Portage Police Lt. Richard Hoege said in a news release. 

The driver of the van swerved, but could not avoid striking the Tahoe, Hoege said. The driver of the van was not wearing a seat belt and the airbags in the Tahoe failed to activate.

Portage Fire, Divine Savior EMS and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the accident.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

