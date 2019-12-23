2 drivers hospitalized in Portage collision

Two people were taken to Divine Savior Healthcare for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Portage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A driver of a Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Highway 33 and attempted to make a U-turn at Fairfield Road into the path of a small commercial van traveling west on Highway 33, Portage Police Lt. Richard Hoege said in a news release.

The driver of the van swerved, but could not avoid striking the Tahoe, Hoege said. The driver of the van was not wearing a seat belt and the airbags in the Tahoe failed to activate.

Portage Fire, Divine Savior EMS and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the accident.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.