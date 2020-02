University of Dubuque congratulates Andrew Vujnovich on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2019 Academic Dean's List. Vujnovich is from Columbus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities.