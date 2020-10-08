During National Fire Prevention Week, Mauston remembers Chief Richard Hale

His work ethic and concern for people he led instilled loyalty in those who served with him.

“He was soft-spoken, but he installed confidence in his crew,” Donovan said. “His leadership was such that he gained a lot of respect from everybody.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mauston Council Member Jim Allaby, who also worked with Hale at the fire department, said his most vivid memories of Hale are about his concern for the safety of those working for him at the department.

“The biggest part was making sure his people had the proper equipment, he was always very cautious about making sure we were protected, to me that was one of his best qualities,” Allaby said. “He looked out for his men.”

Allaby said Hale’s long service led to a deep empathy and understanding for those who served alongside him, and his leadership put others at ease.

“We was a listenable person, he wasn’t set in stone in his ideas, he’d listen,” Allaby said. “He was an easy-going person for being a fire chief, and he had a lot of common sense which he lived his life by… He was a quiet, humble person, but he got his point across.”