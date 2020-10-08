During National Fire Prevention Week, Mauston remembers Chief Richard Hale

For more than half a century Richard Hale served Mauston residents as a member and leader of the fire department.
When Hale passed away on June 26, 2019, the city lost one of its longest serving and impactful public servants and community leaders. In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4-10, the Star-Times is looking back at the life and service of Fire Chief Richard Hale.
Born Jan. 19, 1932 in Elroy, Hale was one of three children. His family moved to Mauston while he was still a child, and he graduated from Mauston High School before spending the rest of his life in the city.
“He was dedicated (to Mauston,)” said former colleague at the fire department Joe Donovan. “He was tireless, and he was just a good person.”
Hale worked numerous jobs, including at Kastner’s Hardware, A & L Auto and Marine, and Clements Furniture and Appliance. His longest tenure, however, was at the Mauston Fire Station.
On Nov. 10, 1952 Hale became a fireman. In 1971 he became Fire Chief and served until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2003. In total, he served the Mauston public in the fire department for over 51 years.
“I never had the fortune to work with him, he was before my time (in office)” said former Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire. “But I know he was one of the most selfless and hard-working people to have worked for (Mauston.)”
His work ethic and concern for people he led instilled loyalty in those who served with him.
“He was soft-spoken, but he installed confidence in his crew,” Donovan said. “His leadership was such that he gained a lot of respect from everybody.”
Mauston Council Member Jim Allaby, who also worked with Hale at the fire department, said his most vivid memories of Hale are about his concern for the safety of those working for him at the department.
“The biggest part was making sure his people had the proper equipment, he was always very cautious about making sure we were protected, to me that was one of his best qualities,” Allaby said. “He looked out for his men.”
Allaby said Hale’s long service led to a deep empathy and understanding for those who served alongside him, and his leadership put others at ease.
“We was a listenable person, he wasn’t set in stone in his ideas, he’d listen,” Allaby said. “He was an easy-going person for being a fire chief, and he had a lot of common sense which he lived his life by… He was a quiet, humble person, but he got his point across.”
Joining the department in 1981, Allaby served with Hale for 22 years. He says the members of the department still talk about Hale and their appreciation for all he did for the people he led.
When asked about Hale’s biggest impact on the community, both Donovan and Allaby spoke about how he quietly went about doing his job.
“He was appreciated in the community by pretty much everybody, I think because they know what he stood for,” Allaby said. “He had a job as chief, and he just did it, he made sure we had what we needed to do our job and he just did his job.”
Donovan agreed.
“He was respected, sometimes it’s hard to work with other entities, but he showed he was willing to and they respected him for it,” Donovan said. “I remember going to the fire prevention week at the school, where we’d show the engines to the kids, which I’d like to think was a large impact, and he always had time for it.”
Upon his retirement in 2003, Hale was honored by the Wisconsin Senate with a certificate of commendation “on the occasion of his 50 years of dedicated service to the Mauston Volunteer Fire Department.”
Hale was predeceased in death by his wife of 56 years, Gladys, in 2009. One of their three children, Kim Hale, currently serves as Mauston Fire Chief, carrying on a family legacy of service stretching back nearly 70 years.
