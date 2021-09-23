Dylan Doyle, Gold Dust Women concerts coming to Baraboo theater this weekend

Concerts are back at the Al. Ringling Theatre this weekend with shows by the Dylan Doyle Band and Fleetwood Mac tribute band Gold Dust Women.
Shawndell Marks of Baraboo, a Portage native and one of the six Gold Dust Women, said the group last performed at the historic Baraboo venue in February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters down.
“We are all so excited (to be back),” Marks said. “It feels incredible. … We all get along well. We have missed each other, so we are excited to get together and put on a show in such a beautiful historic building.”
Dylan Doyle, originally from small-town North Carolina and now living in New York, echoed Marks, saying he’s “very excited” to perform at 7 p.m. Friday for what will be his third time at the Al.
“It’s one of the best sounding venues I think I’ve ever set foot into, let alone played at,” he said.
His trio is on tour this week, playing in two Wisconsin cities, Minnesota and Illinois. The concert will be an album release show where his band will play songs from the new album, as well as some he’s written since then. Doyle said many of the songs are topical, based on his observations of current events.
Tom McEvilly, theater CEO, said Doyle has been compared to guitarist Eric Clapton and should put on “a really wonderful” show.
With influences from Bob Dylan and Bill Withers to Jimi Hendrix, Doyle’s style “lies somewhere within Americana, roots, rock and jazz,” according to a new release from the theater. He has shared the stage with bandmates of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Otis Redding and Little Feat.
Marks said Meghan Rose formed Gold Dust Women in 2015 in Madison, where most of them still live. The other members are Annelies Howell, Kelly Maxwell, Ginny Kincaid and Ellie Erickson.
“We were just going to do this one song, but everybody loved it so much that we just kept booking shows,” Marks said.
With Rose now living in New York City, they don’t get to perform together often anymore.
“It’s hard for Meghan to get here, so we just decided to put all of our energy into this one show at the Al. Ringling for this year,” Marks said.
Their 7 p.m. Saturday performance will feature two sets of Fleetwood Mac hits, along with some rock band’s more obscure songs “for super fans,” she said.
McEvilly said the Gold Dust Women “are absolutely exceptional.”
“Putting this together for us is really a big deal, and we feel it’s an honor,” he said.
The theater, built in 1915, reopened in May and since then has hosted dance recitals, an opera, a wedding and its Theatre for Young Audiences program, but this will be the first weekend of music concerts since it shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19. Its concession stand will also reopen this weekend, selling popcorn, candy, soda, beer and wine, McEvilly said.
Theater board member Rebecca Powell said it’s booked every weekend from now through New Year’s Day.
“We have a lot going on,” she said, adding that auditions are still open for the play “Shear Madness.”
Tickets for the two concerts are on sale for $31-$42 for floor seats and $199-$296 for box seating at alringling.org or at the box office at 136 4th Ave. two hours before each show. Masks are required to be worn for all performances.
