Dylan Doyle, Gold Dust Women concerts coming to Baraboo theater this weekend

“It’s one of the best sounding venues I think I’ve ever set foot into, let alone played at,” he said.

His trio is on tour this week, playing in two Wisconsin cities, Minnesota and Illinois. The concert will be an album release show where his band will play songs from the new album, as well as some he’s written since then. Doyle said many of the songs are topical, based on his observations of current events.

Tom McEvilly, theater CEO, said Doyle has been compared to guitarist Eric Clapton and should put on “a really wonderful” show.

With influences from Bob Dylan and Bill Withers to Jimi Hendrix, Doyle’s style “lies somewhere within Americana, roots, rock and jazz,” according to a new release from the theater. He has shared the stage with bandmates of Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Otis Redding and Little Feat.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marks said Meghan Rose formed Gold Dust Women in 2015 in Madison, where most of them still live. The other members are Annelies Howell, Kelly Maxwell, Ginny Kincaid and Ellie Erickson.

“We were just going to do this one song, but everybody loved it so much that we just kept booking shows,” Marks said.

With Rose now living in New York City, they don’t get to perform together often anymore.