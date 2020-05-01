EAA AirVenture Oshkosh canceled due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020 is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 68th annual fly-in convention was scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

EAA CEO and Chairman Jack J. Pelton said in a statement the unpredictability about when the state will reopen factored into the decision.

"The current status in Wisconsin is that it is still under a stay at home order until May 26, which completely eliminates our ability to start grounds preparation May 1. The reopening of the state also has no specific dates, creating uncertainty about mass gatherings in July."

The event annually attracts thousands of spectators not only from the U.S. but around the world. It's unclear if international visitors would face travel restrictions coming and leaving the U.S.

Those who already have tickets or camping reservations can roll them over for 2021, or are eligible for a refund.

“Ultimately, preserving the health and safety of all who would attend – and all the varying guidelines between states and countries from where our participants arrive – along with the massive commitments needed now for an event to meet EAA’s high standards, made cancellation the only option for this year,” said Pelton.

The AirVenture dates next year are July 26 through August 1.

