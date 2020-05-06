Eagle Inn, Sauk Prairie Cares delivering meals to frontline workers across community

Additional meals have been handed out through a voucher program that allows frontline workers to visit the Eagle Inn during business hours and pick up a meal for carryout. Baker said 133 vouchers were set to be handed out this week.

“Let’s say there’s a police officer working the night shift, and he or she wants breakfast when they get off... as long as its during open hours, they can come in and use this voucher,” Baker said. “And there are a lot of people who are afraid to go out, so I made it so you can use these vouchers next summer if you want to.

“I have a great, great staff here... and this program has allowed me to bring a couple workers back full time... in addition to our open hours. On Mondays and Tuesdays, I have come in and we work from early morning on getting all the food ready and the boxed lunches ready for whatever number of people we have lined up for the day.”

Baker, who also teamed up with his sister Toni Baker to open Prairie House Food and Spirits in 2015, believes that restaurants are a community cornerstone. He’s proud of how the community has come together during the outbreak.