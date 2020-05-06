Eagle Inn, Sauk Prairie Cares delivering meals to frontline workers across community

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a personal impact on Todd Baker and Kim Lane.
They turned their situations into fuel to help others throughout the Sauk Prairie community who have been impacted by the ongoing outbreak and corresponding statewide stay-at-home order. The result is the Eagle Inn Restaurant, which Baker owns, in Prairie du Sac doing what it can to serve local frontline workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re doing this for anyone who’s having to work through this,” Baker said Tuesday, nearly a month since the program was developed. “It’s just a nice little treat.”
When Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers enacted the stay-at-home order in mid-March, the Eagle Inn — which is typically open every day except Christmas — was forced to temporarily close.
Around the time that the Eagle Inn was set to reopen for carryout, Lane contacted Baker on April 10 about providing food to frontline employees working through the pandemic.
“With everything going on, there’s a national push called Feeding the Frontlines, and it just started with all this COVID,” Lane said last week. “It’s being done all over the country, but how I found out about it, is a few restaurants in Madison are doing it and Baraboo Burger Company has been doing it. ... I just ran across one of their Facebook pages, and it looked pretty cool, saying that they are accepting donations and were going to feed all of the frontline workers.
“I thought, how cool would that be to do that here in Sauk?”
Baker had been thinking along the same lines, and they got to work immediately. They are currently delivering meals directly to frontline workers on Monday and Tuesday while the Eagle Inn is open for carryout from Wednesday through Sunday.
“We closed down, sanitized the place and I took all the online courses to try to figure out how to handle this,” Baker, who also had a mid-March vacation to Mexico canceled due to the coronavirus, said of what was going on while the Eagle Inn was briefly closed. “I was starting to think about a Feeding the Frontlines program, and Kim pitched almost the same idea I had been thinking. I thought, well this is wonderful. ... It’s just a tremendous program.
“I remember texting Kim and saying, ‘Wow, you’re really on it.’ Because we talked about it one day, and the next morning I had a list where she was like, ‘OK, our first 100 meals can go here, here and here.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, we’re doing this.’”
Lane created the Sauk Prairie Cares Facebook page to help solicit donations for the meal deliveries. The cold lunches consist of a ham or turkey sandwich on a ciabatta roll, homemade potato chips, homemade cookie and a fruit cup. Each lunch costs $10. Community members can donate by contacting the Facebook page, calling 606-643-4516 or 608-977-0441, or sending a Venmo payment to @Todd-Baker-89.
Payments are made directly to the Eagle Inn, then the meals are prepped and delivered across the area to everywhere from hospitals to doctors’ offices, police stations, post offices and grocery stores. The businesses are contacted ahead of time to determine a good day for delivery, and how many people will be working on a shift.
“I have two frontline workers as children,” Lane said of why she got involved. “My daughter’s an ER nurse at Sauk Prairie Hospital, and my son is in the Army National Guard. So both of them are kind of on the front lines, and I just wanted to do something to kind of pay back all of their coworkers and do something nice.
“Being the mom of a daughter at the ER, she was scared and they were working extra hours when this first started to train people for a crisis situation. ... Just the stress that was put on her, I wanted to do something nice, and when I saw the idea I thought ‘let’s do this locally.’ They all deserve it. Even kids at the grocery store working eight hours a day stocking shelves, those kids are working their butts off.”
More than 600 meals have been delivered by Sauk Prairie Cares, including 100 meals that went out on Monday and another 150 on Tuesday.
“We’ve had a lot of people donate specifically, like ‘I want this to go to the emergency room,’” Baker said. “Someone had us donate to her bank... and she wanted all the workers at the bank to get meals. So it’s a neat thing that people can donate anonymously — or known — to a business that they think is working hard and deserves it.”
Additional meals have been handed out through a voucher program that allows frontline workers to visit the Eagle Inn during business hours and pick up a meal for carryout. Baker said 133 vouchers were set to be handed out this week.
“Let’s say there’s a police officer working the night shift, and he or she wants breakfast when they get off... as long as its during open hours, they can come in and use this voucher,” Baker said. “And there are a lot of people who are afraid to go out, so I made it so you can use these vouchers next summer if you want to.
“I have a great, great staff here... and this program has allowed me to bring a couple workers back full time... in addition to our open hours. On Mondays and Tuesdays, I have come in and we work from early morning on getting all the food ready and the boxed lunches ready for whatever number of people we have lined up for the day.”
Baker, who also teamed up with his sister Toni Baker to open Prairie House Food and Spirits in 2015, believes that restaurants are a community cornerstone. He’s proud of how the community has come together during the outbreak.
“It’s amazing seeing people rise to the occasion, and the solidarity,” Baker said, noting that the Eagle Inn is celebrating its 36-year anniversary on Saturday. “I’ve been involved in a lot of stuff over the years, and this is one of the best programs I think I’ve ever been involved in. Just reaching out in a time of need and bringing some kind of calm to the storm.
“We’ve just always been a staple that’s been here, and it was pretty scary times at the beginning. We had to close the place for a couple weeks, and we had never done anything like that. But the community’s been great. ... Everyone realizes we’re in this together.”
Lane and Baker plan to continue Sauk Prairie Cares even after the stay-at-home order is ended and the COVID-19 restrictions removed.
“The mission itself is not going to change,” Lane said. “We brainstormed a little bit and we’d like to keep this going. It doesn’t have to be just for COVID. Once COVID is over, we can use Sauk Prairie Cares to get donations for a local community member who might be struggling with cancer or a family that might be struggling financially. ... Just ongoing things. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
“We’re willing to adapt and change it to wherever it takes us,” Baker added.
