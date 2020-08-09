Early COVID-19 patient from Randolph area stuggles with health impact months later

RANDOLPH — Bars were still open, schools hadn't shut down yet and Kelly Brown was getting tested for COVID-19.
Brown, who lives in the town of Courtland outside Randolph, started feeling sick around March 9 with a runny nose and a sore throat. She was tested for the flu and for strep throat, which came back negative as her symptoms worsened. She had a fever that waxed and waned, started having breathing problems alongside digestive issues.
On March 17, Brown was tested for the coronavirus at SSM Health Dean Medical Clinic in Columbus. A report from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene dated March 19 confirmed Brown had coronavirus.
On March 17, Wisconsin only had 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. Columbia County had yet to report a case. No statewide deaths were reported until March 19.
Brown was placed in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Columbus on March 26 for heart-related issues. She said her heart rate was 150 beats per minute while resting and coughing brought it up to 200. A normal rate is between 60 and 100 beats per minute. She was in the ICU for three days and had breathing issues, but did not have to be put on a ventilator.
"I still don't have my voice back," Brown said.
She has had multiple relapses and has landed back in the hospital after thinking she was getting better. Brown was previously in good health with no heart or lung issues, strenuously exercising every day and now struggles to even go for a walk or do the dishes. She started new medications to help with her mental health after the isolation of being alone in the house and the hospital.
"My heart was in so much stress from COVID that I now have to be on a blood pressure medication," Brown said.
She lives with her parents, her son and her boyfriend, and everyone had to be quarantined. Brown stayed in her room, with food brought to her door, and sanitized the house's only bathroom after every use.
Health officials had the rest of the family stay quarantined for 14 days after Kelly was symptom-free for a few days while staying in touch with the county health department about their status and symptoms. Officials did not pursue testing of the other family members in the household, family members said.
"People are in such denial," Kelly's mother Jane said. "They don’t want to believe that it’s out there."
Jane had a sore throat and fatigue, though allergy medication helped, and Kelly's son TJ was sick for about three days and got over it. Kelly's boyfriend and her father did not get sick, which was especially a worry for her father, who has other health conditions that put him at risk.
Susan Lorenz, Columbia County's public health officer, did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story. Jill Lenz, Columbia County public health nurse, declined to discuss how the public health department stays in touch with people diagnosed with COVID-19. Communications officials with Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, where Kelly was treated, did not return messages for comment.
When Kelly was in the hospital the first time, Jane sat in the parking lot for hours waiting for news as she was unable to enter the hospital as a visitor.
"It was definitely lonely in the hospital," Kelly said.
Jane said it was shocking that Kelly had COVID-19 and the family is still not sure where she picked up the virus. Kelly wondered about a craft show she helped set up in late February, though she didn't communicate with many people there before leaving.
"I was working from home," she said. "I should have been the last person to ever catch this." She does medical coding but hasn't been able to work much because of her condition.
During the family's quarantine, Jane said that she went out grocery shopping for supplies like bleach, paper towels, toilet paper, paper cups — and ice cream for her grandson. She said someone called the police to complain the family was breaking quarantine.
Jane said the police chief called them about it and then called the county health department, who reached out to the family to make sure they were only out shopping because they needed essential items.
Randolph Police Chief Mike Klavekoske declined to comment except to say that there wasn't an incident report filed. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office briefing indicates only that a deputy assisted the Randolph Police Department after a report of an incident at the location.
Kelly said she has faced negative comments from others, accusing her of faking it and wasting supplies, and received negative messages after her boyfriend was spotted shopping during the quarantine.
After several weeks, Kelly began to feel better.
"I was like OK, I got better, now my body's going to heal," Kelly said. "April 20, I got so sick again, it was all of the symptoms. They just came back super quick. It wasn't a long and slow onslaught like last time. It just knocked me out."
Kelly said she was tested for COVID-19 again, only this time it came back negative while still having symptoms. She got better by April 28 only to have another relapse again in June that led to another hospital visit for eight hours of observation. Kelly has to use an inhaler every day now and had her fibromyalgia under control before COVID-19 struck. The third time, she said she lost 30 pounds from feeling sick and not eating.
"I attempt to go for a walk and my heart just jumps. I can feel it. It hurts," Kelly said. "We're still working on my heart and lungs because those are things that are not healing."
Kelly said her son TJ has asked his grandmother if she could take care of him if Kelly dies. His father passed away a few years ago.
"He's terrified that I'm going to die because people are dying from this," Kelly said.
Months after the first cases started being reported in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers issued an order requiring public indoor mask-wearing as of Aug. 1, though the order seems to be widely disregarded across Randolph, Dodge and Columbia counties and beyond. Kelly now stresses the importance of precautions like wearing masks and social distancing.
"I really want them to understand that masks aren't to protect you," Kelly said in July. "They're to protect others from you and that anybody can be a carrier." She said she knew from day one that hydroxychloroquine wouldn't be a solution, because she's on it.
Kelly said that others talk about the COVID-19 death rate to make the coronavirus out to be no big deal. However, she said, there's more to it than just people who are dying.
"Living isn't thriving from this. I have not been better yet. I have no life," Kelly said. "Just because you live doesn't mean it's a good life."
