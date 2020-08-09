Early COVID-19 patient from Randolph area stuggles with health impact months later

Kelly said she has faced negative comments from others, accusing her of faking it and wasting supplies, and received negative messages after her boyfriend was spotted shopping during the quarantine.

After several weeks, Kelly began to feel better.

"I was like OK, I got better, now my body's going to heal," Kelly said. "April 20, I got so sick again, it was all of the symptoms. They just came back super quick. It wasn't a long and slow onslaught like last time. It just knocked me out."

Kelly said she was tested for COVID-19 again, only this time it came back negative while still having symptoms. She got better by April 28 only to have another relapse again in June that led to another hospital visit for eight hours of observation. Kelly has to use an inhaler every day now and had her fibromyalgia under control before COVID-19 struck. The third time, she said she lost 30 pounds from feeling sick and not eating.

"I attempt to go for a walk and my heart just jumps. I can feel it. It hurts," Kelly said. "We're still working on my heart and lungs because those are things that are not healing."

Kelly said her son TJ has asked his grandmother if she could take care of him if Kelly dies. His father passed away a few years ago.