Early voting starts Friday in Beaver Dam ahead of mayor's race

The first election day of the year might not be for three weeks in Beaver Dam, but voters can start getting their votes in order ahead of time.

There will be a primary election in Beaver Dam on Feb. 18 to narrow the race for mayor down to two candidates. Incumbent Mayor Becky Glewen, Alan Winter and Jeff Kohman will be running in the primary election. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the April 7 general election for mayor, alongside elections for Beaver Dam Common Council and the presidential primary elections.

In-person early voting begins in the clerk’s office at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 14. “Early” voting allows a voter to receive and fill out an absentee ballot on the spot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters may also request an absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov or by filling out the EL-121 application form, available online or at city hall, and mailing it or bringing it to the city clerk. The city must receive the form by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 for ballots to be mailed in time.

Voters will need to provide a copy of a photo ID acceptable under Wisconsin law to receive an absentee ballot. Ballots cannot be carried outside of city hall and delivered to another person.