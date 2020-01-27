Early voting starts Friday in Beaver Dam ahead of mayor's race

The first election day of the year might not be for three weeks in Beaver Dam, but voters can start getting their votes in order ahead of time.
There will be a primary election in Beaver Dam on Feb. 18 to narrow the race for mayor down to two candidates. Incumbent Mayor Becky Glewen, Alan Winter and Jeff Kohman will be running in the primary election. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the April 7 general election for mayor, alongside elections for Beaver Dam Common Council and the presidential primary elections.
In-person early voting begins in the clerk’s office at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 14. “Early” voting allows a voter to receive and fill out an absentee ballot on the spot.
Voters may also request an absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov or by filling out the EL-121 application form, available online or at city hall, and mailing it or bringing it to the city clerk. The city must receive the form by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 for ballots to be mailed in time.
Voters will need to provide a copy of a photo ID acceptable under Wisconsin law to receive an absentee ballot. Ballots cannot be carried outside of city hall and delivered to another person.
Voters may also check myvote.wi.gov or call Tracey Ferron, deputy city clerk, at 920-356-2546 to check if they are registered to vote and receive guidance on how to do so, including the need for photo ID and proof of residence. A court case over the order to purge hundreds of thousands of names from Wisconsin’s voter rolls is caught up in the court system.
City officials also report that residents have been receiving voter registration application forms from political organizations with the city’s return address on them. The city or state would only send such forms if requested. Any form requires proof of residence and photo ID to register to vote, regardless of who sent it.
