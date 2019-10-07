East Burnett Street in Beaver Dam will be closed for road work this week.
The street will be closed Tuesday starting around 10 a.m. from McKinley Street to Fletcher Road for milling work. The milling is expected to be completed by the mid-afternoon the same day. The street will be closed to traffic during milling from Wayland Street to Fletcher Road.
Then East Burnett is scheduled to be resurfaced Thursday. The street will be closed from McKinley to Fletcher during that time, and reopened to traffic in the evening.
Beaver Dam Director of Engineering Ritchie Piltz said a suggested detour would be to go around on Wayland Street, Beichl Avenue and Fletcher Road.
You have free articles remaining.
Wolf Paving and Excavating, of Madison, received the contract for $47,959 with a low bid.
Other projects that are complete or will be complete soon include the Front Street alley and parking lot, Stone Street reconstruction, Lake Shore Terrace storm sewer replacement, Hiawatha Drive storm sewer installation, Woodland Drive resurfacing and Seippel Boulevard resurfacing.
Projects in the pipeline include Madison Street resurfacing, South Center Road resurfacing by the Apple Valley subdivision and the Roosevelt Drive reconstruction, which has been changed to start next year after the contractor notified the city it would be unable to assemble a crew for the fall, Piltz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)