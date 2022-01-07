Edith's in Beaver Dam closes ending catering, restaurant business

The end of the year brought an end of an era in Beaver Dam as a downtown mainstay served its last plate of home-cooked goodness.
Edith’s Cakes, Catering & Café closed its doors after 33 years at 103 Front St., and more than 50 years of baking. Members of the third-generation family business have chosen a well-deserved retirement.
The business started in 1970 on the family farm near Randolph when Edith Kast was looking for a way to supplement her and her husband Don’s farming income. Her talents for cooking and baking led her to take cake decorating lessons and a bakery named Courtland Cake Corner soon followed.
The couple’s family grew to include nine children – eight girls and one boy – and one of Edith’s first challenges was keeping little hands out of the cookie jar.
Wedding cakes were Edith’s specialty, earning her championship honors in 1975 and 1976 from the Wisconsin Baker’s Association. Catering was added to the business and began to take off in 1985.
The downtown café opened in 1988 with a full bakery, featuring donuts and homemade breads. Butter-filled Christmas cookies by the thousands were made each year. Customer’s favorites included cut-out sugar cookies, pfeffernusse and chocolate-tipped ladyfingers. Meals were served all day and tables were perpetually filled for the Friday night fish fry.
Daughter Marian Huettner expressed thanks to the Busse family from Randolph for helping them open the business.
“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” she said.
The restaurant began shortening its days after the sudden death of Don in 1996, according to daughter Michelle Miller.
“That was a real turning point for us, because it just wasn’t the same without him,” she said.
The family said the business became a life source for Edith, and each other, to get through difficult times. Edith, and her daughters Colleen Jones and Huettner worked the business together and took time to learn each other’s skills. Edith passed away from cancer in 2003.
The family leased the building and it has undergone three remodels as the business’s needs changed over the years. Catering became the strongest part of the business as a multitude of area businesses, nonprofits and individuals filled up their event calendar. Huettner estimated there were 380 catering jobs a year. One of her favorite steady jobs was for UW-Madison basketball coaches Dick Bennett and Bo Ryan.
Tina Steele (Huettner's daughter) said the staff was normally made up of 12 people, with six part-timers to help with catering. Steele, her sister Kari Huettner and cousin Hannah Miller waitressed and catered. She also helped with books, along with her aunt Donna Verges.
“Since March we’ve been down to six or seven. It’s been hard finding help,” she said. “When we have people out sick, we call more family to help.”
Ron Schleicher and Lynn Siedschlag, regular customers who ate their last breakfast at the café on Dec. 30, said they were debating where they were going to eat once the doors closed.
“We’ve been coming here about 20 years,” said Schleicher. “Where are we going to go now? There are so few good Mom and Pop places.”
The pair used to come for both breakfast and lunch, but said they scaled back once they got older.
“We loved Mondays because... prime rib sandwiches was the special then,” said Siedschlag.
A lifetime of memories flowed as Miller, Jones, Huettner and Steele spoke about their decades in business. They recalled building and manning a booth at the Dodge County Fair for 30 years, the time Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson and his entourage ate at the café, making a wedding cake and a 50th anniversary cake for the same couple, cleaning up after the 2008 flood came through downtown, and much more.
But when asked what stuck out in their mind most about the business, each woman answered collectively – the people.