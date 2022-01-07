Edith's in Beaver Dam closes ending catering, restaurant business

Daughter Marian Huettner expressed thanks to the Busse family from Randolph for helping them open the business.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” she said.

The restaurant began shortening its days after the sudden death of Don in 1996, according to daughter Michelle Miller.

“That was a real turning point for us, because it just wasn’t the same without him,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The family said the business became a life source for Edith, and each other, to get through difficult times. Edith, and her daughters Colleen Jones and Huettner worked the business together and took time to learn each other’s skills. Edith passed away from cancer in 2003.

The family leased the building and it has undergone three remodels as the business’s needs changed over the years. Catering became the strongest part of the business as a multitude of area businesses, nonprofits and individuals filled up their event calendar. Huettner estimated there were 380 catering jobs a year. One of her favorite steady jobs was for UW-Madison basketball coaches Dick Bennett and Bo Ryan.