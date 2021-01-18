$20,000 donation from DL Gasser to support Baraboo virtual students social-emotional needs

Thanks to a $20,000 donation from D.L. Gasser Construction, virtual public school students in Baraboo will have more social-emotional support next semester than they did this semester.
The Baraboo School District is using the Baraboo company’s donation to fund eight $2,500 stipends for employees to take on the additional work of a social-emotional learning coach for the rest of this school year. The eight staff members will develop relationships with up to 10 virtual students and attend to their social-emotional needs, according to the proposal brought to the school board last week. Four would be assigned to elementary students and two each to the middle and high school levels.
“I move to approve the donation with deep gratitude to D.L. Gasser,” board member Nancy Thome said at the Jan. 11 meeting. She also moved to approve the hiring proposal.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said Tina Neuman, a representative of the company, approached the district about making a contribution that would help it deal with the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Student well-being, mental health concerns leads Baraboo public schools to reopen sooner than planned
“They really wanted to know what they could do to support students who are participating virtually and (were) concerned about the mental health of students in our community moving forward,” Mueller said.
Administrators then developed the social-emotional learning coach proposal, to which D.L. Gasser agreed, Mueller said.
Neuman declined to comment on behalf of the company Thursday.
Mueller asked for board approval to use the donation for eight $2,185 stipends for current employees to serve in the coach role for about 36 weeks, through the start of next school year. That would have left the remaining $315 per stipend to cover benefits.
Board Treasurer Sean McNevin suggested amending it to the full $2,500 per coach and instead cover benefits using funds from the district’s budget. Board members approved the amended motion unanimously.
