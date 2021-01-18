$20,000 donation from DL Gasser to support Baraboo virtual students social-emotional needs

Thanks to a $20,000 donation from D.L. Gasser Construction, virtual public school students in Baraboo will have more social-emotional support next semester than they did this semester.

The Baraboo School District is using the Baraboo company’s donation to fund eight $2,500 stipends for employees to take on the additional work of a social-emotional learning coach for the rest of this school year. The eight staff members will develop relationships with up to 10 virtual students and attend to their social-emotional needs, according to the proposal brought to the school board last week. Four would be assigned to elementary students and two each to the middle and high school levels.

“I move to approve the donation with deep gratitude to D.L. Gasser,” board member Nancy Thome said at the Jan. 11 meeting. She also moved to approve the hiring proposal.

District Administrator Lori Mueller said Tina Neuman, a representative of the company, approached the district about making a contribution that would help it deal with the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“They really wanted to know what they could do to support students who are participating virtually and (were) concerned about the mental health of students in our community moving forward,” Mueller said.