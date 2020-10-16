2020 offers different experience for Dodge County college students

College students are well into the first semester of a challenging school year and not surprisingly, its not going as planned.
Gretta Sennhenn graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2020 and said the pandemic changed her choice of schools.
“My plan was to go to a four year for my freshman year, but since all of my classes were online I didn’t want to pay twenty grand for credits I could get at a community college,” Sennhenn said. “I am now driving to Moraine Park Technical College every day that I have in person classes.”
Sennhenn said wanted a traditional college freshman experience.
“I wanted to experience living in the dorms and meeting new people,” Sennhenn said.
Sennhenn said she is able to stay connected through social media and texting, and she hopes that the unique classes of 2020 will help her gain new study skills.
“I am hoping to be able to learn to have more patience and figure out new creative ways to learn outside of classes,” Sennhenn said.
She knows she isn’t alone and a lot of people do not have in person classes.
“They either chose to have classes online, or their college requires them to take online classes,” Sennhenn said.
When Sennhenn attends in person classes, she said she has no issues wearing a mask. However, she said her 10-year-old brother struggles with having to wear the mask at school.
“I think it is a lot easier for students to wear masks if they are older,” Sennhenn said. “For the most part I am feeling safe while going to my classes. I did find out that someone in one of my classes tested positive, and that was a bit scary. She has not come to school for the time being, and none of my classmates need to get tested.”
Jim Barret, the vice president for student services for Moraine Park Technical School said there are some helpful steps students can take to learn online.
“It is important for students to set aside time daily to make sure they are reviewing their online assignments and engaging with their class," he said. "While online classes provide great schedule flexibility for learners, they also require better time management and self-discipline. Students should review their assignments weekly and have a plan for engaging online and completing those assignments.”
Barret said while there has been an increase in students choosing to attend technical college directly out of high school this year, it follows a trend he saw in recent years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Beaver Dam High School Principal Russell Tronser said that on average 51 to 58 percent of graduating high school students choose two year or four year college options directly after high school.
For students going to traditional four year colleges, there are online options.
Akshay Kalra is in his second year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and said he has seen a lot of changes. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2019.
“The first few weeks of first semester last year were very different than what we have now,” Kalra said. “I was a freshmen last year and the welcome week was a lot of fun. We were all sort of figuring out the ropes; a lot of us were not doing great, but there's a sort of camaraderie in failing together. That's not there as much this year. You're kinda just alone in your room, good times or bad.”
Kalra said it is both difficult and different this year.
“A social life is much harder to have... because you're never sure of what people are comfortable with,” Kalra said. “Like when I want to hang out with people, it's hard to know whether it's implied that we'll be social distancing and wearing a mask, or if that needs to be said.
He said dropping in on friends or meeting them with little notice is "nonexistent."
Kalra said he still remembers the moment last spring when they found out that they would be going online on March 11 around 11 a.m.
“As soon as everyone got that email, the energy on campus just shifted,” Kalra said. “I was walking in Union South, a place that is usually packed to the brim with the people. It's hard to describe, but it was very clear that every conversation going on was about what had just happened. A lot of my friends were saying things like, 'see you in the fall.' I just assumed that we would be coming back in a few weeks; I think the severity of the situation hadn't sunk in yet.”
Kalra said one of his roommates decided to stay home for the semester.
“I wouldn't call the city a ghost town by any means, but there are substantially fewer people in all of the buildings and even walking around it's not as busy as it used to be,” Kalra said.
Kalra said he does where a mask anywhere he goes and stays in his house a lot.
“I think the vast majority of people understand what needs to be done and what their role is in maintaining everyone's safety,” Kalra said.
He said it is hard to understand when he sees people standing in line to enter a bar or blaming a group on social media for causing coronavirus to spread.
Kalra said he hopes everyone will follow safety measures including wearing masks.
“We're trying to protect the most vulnerable members of our society and the more of us do it, the quicker this can all be over,” Kalra said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!