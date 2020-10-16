2020 offers different experience for Dodge County college students

For students going to traditional four year colleges, there are online options.

Akshay Kalra is in his second year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and said he has seen a lot of changes. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2019.

“The first few weeks of first semester last year were very different than what we have now,” Kalra said. “I was a freshmen last year and the welcome week was a lot of fun. We were all sort of figuring out the ropes; a lot of us were not doing great, but there's a sort of camaraderie in failing together. That's not there as much this year. You're kinda just alone in your room, good times or bad.”

Kalra said it is both difficult and different this year.

“A social life is much harder to have... because you're never sure of what people are comfortable with,” Kalra said. “Like when I want to hang out with people, it's hard to know whether it's implied that we'll be social distancing and wearing a mask, or if that needs to be said.

He said dropping in on friends or meeting them with little notice is "nonexistent."

Kalra said he still remembers the moment last spring when they found out that they would be going online on March 11 around 11 a.m.