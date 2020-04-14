3 incumbents win seats on the Pardeeville School Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Incumbents won all three open seats on the Pardeeville School Board in the April 7 election.

Becky Levzow, Karla Becker Walker and Lynette Ives each won re-election bids over challengers Justin Nickel, Chuck Achterberg and Judd Becker. Terms on the seven-member board run for three years.

Levzow led the way with 911 votes, followed by Walker with 735 and Ives with 708.

Nickel came the closest to overtaking an incumbent with 698 votes, followed by Achterberg with 665 and Becker with 578.

Levzow, town of Wyocena, is an ultrasound technician at Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital in Madison and is an owner/operator of Levzow Dairy Farm with her husband, Ralph Levzow. She was first elected to the school board in 2005.

Walker, village of Pardeeville, retired from American Family Insurance recently but helps her son to operate his business, Mike’s Auto Repair, in Pardeeville. She has served on the board since 2002.

Ives, town of Wyocena, is a retail merchandizing supervisor for the food company Mondelez International. She was first elected to the board in 2011.