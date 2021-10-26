300 attend Baraboo district's annual meeting, raise school board salaries

“We can give every one of your kids, every one of our teachers equal everything, but that still don’t make it right,” he said. “We will and will work really hard to make sure that everything we do is equitable, making sure kids’ needs are being met.

“Not every kid has the same need. Not every teacher has the same need. Not every board member has the same need. Not every parent has the same need, and our job is to make sure that we give each and every one of them what makes sense for them and what’s going to cause them to thrive,” Briggs said.

Vote for chairman

The annual meeting, which every public school district is required to hold, gives district residents of voting age -- known as electors -- the opportunity to make motions and vote on matters concerning the district, including how much it can collect in local property taxes.

Last year, about 30 electors attended the annual meeting -- one-tenth of this year.

Their first test came with the nomination of chairperson, who can limit debate and call for votes on motions. Typically, Board President Kevin Vodak would be the sole person nominated to chair the meeting, but this year a member of We the People Sauk County nominated Scott Frostman, former chairman of the county’s Republican Party.