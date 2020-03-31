6 candidates vie for 3 seats on Pardeeville School Board

Achterberg said he hopes to improve education offerings in the skilled trades. “People who work in the trades make good money and don’t need to spend $150,000 to get their education. I want more trade classes (in Pardeeville) because right now there are some kids driving to Fall River for shop classes. That’s a half hour, both ways, and so they’re losing an hour a day.”

Ives, 54, town of Wyocena, is a retail merchandizing supervisor for the food company Mondelez International. She was first elected to the board in 2011.

“I have been blessed to have been a member of the PASD School Board for the past nine years, and I feel that my work as a board member is not yet completed,” Ives said. “I have no personal agenda. I want what is best for our students, our faculty and our community. That should be the only agenda for any school board member in the country.”

Ives singled out the importance of focusing on mental health and the well-being of students and staff members, especially as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. “What we have here in Pardeeville is simply amazing. Our administration. Our staff. Our students. Our community. Not every school board member in the state would be able to say that. We have banded together to ensure that the mental health of our students and staff is not being overlooked.”