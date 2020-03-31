6 candidates vie for 3 seats on Pardeeville School Board

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Pardeeville School Board in the April 7 election.
Judd Becker, Justin Nickel and Chuck Achterberg join incumbents Lynette Ives, Becky Levzow and Karla Walker on the ballot.
Terms on the seven-member board run for three years.
Nickel, 36, is a town of Scott resident who works as a human resources information system administrator for the state Department of Workforce Development. He graduated from Pardeeville High School in 2002 and has a stepson attending the high school.
“I decided to run because I want to be actively engaged in the community and the shaping of our community,” Nickel said. “I think the school district plays an important part in that, especially for one the size of Pardeeville. I think there’s a need for some additional guidance and perspective on the school board.”
Nickel said improving technology offerings in the district is important to him and he would bring a combination of “big-world and small-community perspective” to the board, utilizing his knowledge of human resource trends wherever appropriate. “I can bring to the table real world applications, understanding and adoption in relation to policies and procedures as well as understanding the need for the healthy relationship between being academically engaged with and without technology.”
Becker, 47, is a racehorse trainer and farmer at Bill Becker Farms in Pardeeville and a 1991 Pardeeville High School graduate. He has two children attending the middle school.
“I am running for the school board as I strongly feel it is time for a change,” Becker said. “People in our community need not only to be heard, but also listened to. Their thoughts needs to be taken seriously so appropriate changes can be made when needed.”
Becker said he volunteers in the mornings at the school district’s fitness center, interacting with students and sometimes learning what they’d like to see happen in the district. He said he’s interested in “improving the process of communication between teachers, students, parents, administrative and discipline in all school-related issues." He would like to "create a tutoring program so all students in the school (are) successful from top to bottom.”
Achterberg, 70, is a Wyocena resident who owns Achterberg Archery/Pardee Sports Club 22 in Pardeeville. He retired about 12 years ago from his work as a field representative for Alliant Energy. His oldest son, Bret Achterberg, is a current school board member in Pardeeville.
“A lot of these people have been serving on the board for a long time and I’d like to bring new ideas and allow more voices to be heard from the public and community,” Chuck Achterberg said of why he decided to run for school board. “I have five grandchildren right now attending Pardeeville schools and so I care what’s going on.”
Achterberg said he hopes to improve education offerings in the skilled trades. “People who work in the trades make good money and don’t need to spend $150,000 to get their education. I want more trade classes (in Pardeeville) because right now there are some kids driving to Fall River for shop classes. That’s a half hour, both ways, and so they’re losing an hour a day.”
Ives, 54, town of Wyocena, is a retail merchandizing supervisor for the food company Mondelez International. She was first elected to the board in 2011.
“I have been blessed to have been a member of the PASD School Board for the past nine years, and I feel that my work as a board member is not yet completed,” Ives said. “I have no personal agenda. I want what is best for our students, our faculty and our community. That should be the only agenda for any school board member in the country.”
Ives singled out the importance of focusing on mental health and the well-being of students and staff members, especially as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. “What we have here in Pardeeville is simply amazing. Our administration. Our staff. Our students. Our community. Not every school board member in the state would be able to say that. We have banded together to ensure that the mental health of our students and staff is not being overlooked.”
Becky Levzow, town of Wyocena, is an ultrasound technician at Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital in Madison and is an owner/operator of Levzow Dairy Farm with her husband, Ralph Levzow. She was first elected to the school board in 2005.
“I am proud of the fact that we have opportunities for all students, whether they are needing support or top of their class,” Levzow said. “We have provided computers to all students in the district and employ top-notch teachers to facilitate high-level learning across all disciplines. We also provide a variety of avenues for our students to get involved outside of academics with extracurricular activities including athletics, FFA, drama club, forensics, music and a wide-variety of others, which is impressive for a school our size.”
Levzow said she hopes to maintain the current level of programming Pardeeville enjoys with the funding it gets from the state. “This includes providing programs for students that require additional support to be successful, as well as include programs to allow our top achieving students to be challenged and continue their educational pursuits.”
Walker, 66, village of Pardeeville, retired from American Family Insurance recently but helps her son to operate his business, Mike's Auto Repair, in Pardeeville. She has served on the board since 2002.
“I bring experience to the board a new member may not,” Walker said. “I have been involved with the building of our remarkable sports complex by the Bulldog Foundation. And recently, with support from the taxpayers and the foundation, we now have a gorgeous auditorium to support the arts. We have invested a lot of taxpayer money into this auditorium and now need to be managing this new asset to its full potential.”
Walker said overcoming state funding constraints to provide “the best education we can” for students is important to her. “I want to be proactive in keeping our school as fiscally sound as it currently is. Educating is our primary focus.”
